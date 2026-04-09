Wearable Device Shipments to Reach 544 Million by 2031 as Smartwatches, Smart Rings, and 5G Connectivity Reshape the Market

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable device shipments will grow from 402.96 million in 2026 to 544.08 million in 2031, as vendors broaden access to advanced health, fitness, and connectivity features at more affordable price points. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, the category will generate US$44.22 billion in revenue in 2026, rising to US$56.54 billion by 2031, underscoring the commercial importance of wearable ecosystems to device makers, component suppliers, and service providers.

“The wearables market is being propelled by a mix of lower-cost hardware, improving sensor quality, and rising consumer demand for practical health and wellness applications,” said Jake Saunders, Vice President at ABI Research. “The market is no longer defined only by premium flagship devices, as broader product portfolios are helping expand adoption while creating new competitive pressure across both established brands and value-focused vendors.”

Smartwatches remain the anchor segment, accounting for 37% of wearable shipments in 2025, with shipments expected to rise from 141.15 million in 2025 to 196.4 million by 2031. At the same time, smart rings are emerging as a meaningful growth category, with intelligent smart rings and NFC rings together expected to reach 113.5 million shipments and US$6.1 billion in revenue in 2031. ABI Research also expects 5G-enabled wearables to grow from 1.3 million units in 2026 to 66.9 million by 2031 as RedCap matures and battery performance improves.

Competition is intensifying across device tiers and regions. Apple led the global smartwatch market in 2025 with a 23.3% share, followed by Huawei at 14.6% and Samsung at 10.7%, while vendors such as Xiaomi, HONOR, and other price-aggressive brands continue to expand their reach. In smart rings, Oura, Ultrahuman, and RingConn are helping define the market, while Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is increasing pressure on incumbents and pushing the category further into the mainstream.

The mobile accessories market is also evolving as vendors continue removing more in-box items and consumers shift spending toward aftermarket products. ABI Research expects total mobile accessories to reach billions of annual shipments in 2026, with wireless headsets and protective cases remaining especially important, while True Wireless Stereo devices continue to dominate the wireless headset opportunity through the forecast period.

“Looking ahead, the next phase of growth will come from tighter ecosystem integration, broader health monitoring capabilities, and new AI-enabled wearable form factors that extend the role of personal devices beyond the wrist,” added Saunders.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Wearables and Mobile Accessories Market Share and Forecasts market data report, part of the company’s 5G Devices, Smartphones & Wearables research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

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