Beech Acres Parenting Center Wins Seven National Top Workplaces Awards, Including Nonprofit Industry and Culture Excellence Awards

CINCINNATI, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beech Acres Parenting Center, where highly engaged and supported staff inspire and equip today’s parents, families and communities to raise capable, resilient and contributing children, has been recognized with seven 2026 National Top Workplaces awards from TopWorkplaces.com and USA Today, including the Nonprofit Industry Award and awards in six Culture Excellence categories. These awards, which result from feedback from Beech Acres employees, highlight Beech Acres as a great place to work and build a career.

Top Workplaces only recognized 39 employers nationwide as Nonprofit Top Workplaces for 2026. In Culture Excellence, Beech Acres received the Bucketlist Employee Appreciation Award, plus awards for Employee Well-Being, Innovation, Professional Development, Purpose & Values and Work-Life Flexibility.

“These awards are a credit to our entire team, because everyone here plays an important role in making Beech Acres a rewarding and meaningful place to work,” said Laura Mitchell, president and CEO. “Beech Acres employees are compassionate and collaborative. We have an incredible culture that drives us to empower parents and strengthen kids together.”

Beech Acres serves over 38,000 children and families each year, building strong futures for all by giving every family the chance to thrive. Beech Acres offers services including foster care, parenting resources and coaching, behavioral health support in schools and wrap-around care. Information on Beech Acres career opportunities and services provided is available at BeechAcres.org.

About Beech Acres:

At Beech Acres Parenting Center we uncover the natural gifts of children by unleashing the power of parents and caregivers. As a contemporary parenting center, BAPC serves over 38,000 people annually through a wide range of services including foster care, kinship care, adoption, behavioral health support in schools, parent coaching and much more. All of our programs are founded in our Natural Strength Parenting™ (NSP) framework which enables parents to unlock their own potential by building on their unique strengths. For more information, visit www.beechacres.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c0100b6-1a0c-4618-b66a-662fd8bd0a98