ZRG Expands Leadership Search and Boardroom Advisory with Acquisition of Howard Fischer Associates

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global talent advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Howard Fischer Associates (HFA), a long-standing executive and board search firm known for advising organizations on critical leadership decisions.

The acquisition reflects growing demand from boards and CEOs for leadership advisory that supports complex, high‑stakes decisions where judgment, context, and long‑term outcomes matter as much as immediate fit. By bringing HFA into the firm, ZRG expands its leadership search and boardroom advisory capabilities, combining HFA’s generalist approach, emphasis on candidate performance after the hire, and deep experience across technology, media, consumer and business services, and industrial sectors with ZRG’s data driven platform and global reach.

Founded by Howard Fischer, HFA has spent more than three decades advising boards, CEOs, C-suite leaders, and investors on leadership appointments that shape business performance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the firm has built a strong foundation in the market while building deep, long-standing relationships with leading organizations nationwide, including Fortune 100 companies, high-growth public and privately owned businesses, and private equity- and venture-backed organizations.

“HFA has built its reputation in the moments where leadership decisions carry real weight,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “They have done this for nearly 40 years by showing up as a trusted advisor to boards and C-suite leaders. That’s what stands out. When you combine that with our platform, data, and reach, you give clients a more complete solution and a stronger partner in the decisions that matter most.”

In addition to Philadelphia, the firm also maintains a presence in Boston and Silicon Valley, supporting its work with clients across key markets nationwide.

Howard Fischer will join ZRG as Managing Director, alongside Jeff DiSandro, Eric Ferst, Kris Limaye, and the broader HFA team.

“When clients come to us, it is usually when the stakes are high,” said Howard Fischer, Founder and CEO of HFA. “There is pressure, complexity, and a lot riding on getting it right. That has always been our focus. What made this decision clear is that ZRG understands that responsibility and has built a platform that strengthens it. For our clients, it means we can do more for them, move faster when it counts, and still deliver the same level of attention and care they expect from us.”

HFA brings a level of judgment and quality of client and candidate relationships that is not easily replicated. It’s built over time, in real situations, with real consequences,” said Nate Frank, President of Executive Search at ZRG. “That’s what makes this so powerful. They enhance and broaden the solutions we can deliver to our clients.”

The integration of HFA will begin immediately, with a focus on maintaining continuity for clients while expanding access to ZRG’s broader platform and capabilities.

About Howard Fischer Associates

Howard Fischer Associates (HFA) is an executive and board search firm with more than three decades of experience advising senior leaders, boards, and investors on leadership appointments. The firm operates with a generalist model, an emphasis on candidate performance after the hire, and supports leadership hiring across the C-suite and key functional roles.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is revolutionizing how companies hire and manage talent. With a data-driven approach to executive and professional search, ZRG is changing the way clients think about finding top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvements to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results.

Backed by private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is the fastest-growing firm in the search industry, offering a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. In December 2018, RFE invested in ZRG to provide the tools and guidance needed to expand the company’s capabilities and product offerings on an international scale.