Helport AI and QuickCEP Forge Strategic Alliance, Aiming to Accelerate AI Workforce Infrastructure for Global Brands

SAN DIEGO and SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), a global technology company providing enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced a strategic partnership with QuickCEP, a leading AI customer interaction agent platform built for cross-border and global brands.

The two companies intend to jointly develop a “One-Stop, Fully Managed AI Agent Solution” for global brands and e-commerce enterprises. The resulting solution is expected to combine Helport AI’s proprietary “AI Labor System” – an industrial-scale engine that manufactures and delivers AI workforce capacity – with QuickCEP’s omni-channel AI customer service software as a service (“SAAS”) platform, with the aim of offering end-to-end services from AI Agent deployment and knowledge training to outcome-based commercial models.

Strategic Partnership Highlights

The partnership is expected to integrate QuickCEP’s AI customer service SaaS platform capabilities with Helport’s AI+Business Process Outsourcing (“BPO”) service operations to deliver fully managed services for global brands and cross-border e-commerce clients. Both companies expect to jointly expand global markets and develop industry ecosystems, standards, and supply chain resources.

Cooperation has commenced, with the companies already offering the new solution. Initial customers have been onboarded and early-stage revenue is projected in the second calendar quarter of 2026. Based on the existing pipeline, Helport AI expects to onboard approximately 50 enterprise clients through this partnership over the next six months. Customer demand continues to exceed current capacity, and the Company is actively expanding deployment teams globally to meet market demand.

Helport AI’s “AI Labor System”

Helport AI is building an AI labor platform for enterprise communication, sales, and service workflows. Similar to how cloud infrastructure transformed computing from a capital-intensive, on-premises model to an on-demand utility, the Company is building the infrastructure layer in its efforts to transform enterprise communication labor from a human-intensive, seat-based cost into a scalable, outcome-based AI workforce.

With the AI Labor System, clients pay only for measurable outcomes – per qualified lead, per appointment, per conversion, or revenue share. This is expected to align incentives, lower adoption risk, and create a non-linear growth model where revenue can scale with outcome volume and knowledge reuse, not headcount or seat count.

Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI, commented “This strategic partnership combines Helport AI’s AI Labor System with QuickCEP’s software platform to provide global brands with a scalable AI workforce that is accountable for business results. We are not selling software. We are selling industrial-grade AI labor capacity. We believe our partnership with QuickCEP will not only drive near-term revenue growth but also strengthen our long-term role as a foundational infrastructure provider in the rapidly evolving AI-powered service economy.”

Nick Peng, Co-Founder of QuickCEP, added: “We believe AI will fundamentally reshape the customer service industry, and we anticipate that Helport AI’s AI Labor System represents next-generation infrastructure that will go beyond conventional tools. Through this partnership, we expect to provide global brands with an ‘out-of-the-box,’ fully-managed AI Agent solution that can directly lead to business growth.”

Global Strategy: Building a Multilingual AI Delivery Network

The strategic alliance with QuickCEP is the latest milestone in Helport AI’s global strategy to build a multilingual AI delivery network. It follows the November 2025 opening of the Company’s Mexico City office, establishing Helport’s Spanish-language headquarters in Latin America.

Helport AI’s global network now spans:

San Diego, California, USA – Global Headquarters & Strategic Research & Development Center

– Global Headquarters & Strategic Research & Development Center Manila, Philippines – English-Language Operations & Delivery Hub

– English-Language Operations & Delivery Hub Mexico City, Mexico – Spanish-Language Operations & Latin America Headquarters

– Spanish-Language Operations & Latin America Headquarters Bangkok, Thailand – Thai-Language Operations & Delivery Hub

– Thai-Language Operations & Delivery Hub Jakarta, Indonesia – Bahasa-Language Operations & Delivery Hub

– Bahasa-Language Operations & Delivery Hub Singapore – Asia-Pacific Strategic Operations & Partner Hub



About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global AI workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients. Its core asset is the AI Labor System – an industrial-scale platform that manufactures, orchestrates, and delivers AI labor capacity based on measurable business outcomes. Through its hybrid “AI+BPO” model, Helport AI helps clients drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company’s mission is to empower everyone to work like an expert – using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Statements about QuickCEP

All information about QuickCEP contained herein has been reviewed and approved by QuickCEP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Helport AI’s future plans and partnerships. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from preliminary or anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Helport AI Investor Relations

Email: ir@helport.ai

Website: https://ir.helport.ai/