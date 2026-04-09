7th Avenue Opens Second Philadelphia-Area Showroom at King of Prussia Mall, Marking Its First Location with Simon Property Group

PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue , the Los Angeles-based furniture brand dedicated to creating functionally-designed modular sofas with modern aesthetics, today announces the opening of a new experiential showroom at King of Prussia. The appointment-first, immersive retail experience welcomes customers starting Friday, April 17, 2026. The showroom will mirror the mall's normal operating hours: Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Since opening on Walnut Street in Center City Philadelphia, 7th Avenue has seen the location rank among its top-performing showrooms. The new King of Prussia showroom is a direct response to that demand, bringing 7th Avenue to the suburban Philadelphia customer base that has driven strong online sales for the brand for years. The opening also marks 7th Avenue’s first location within the Simon Property Group portfolio. With five additional Simon-owned shopping center locations planned across the country, the partnership represents a significant chapter in the brand’s national retail expansion.

“We have been genuinely surprised by how quickly our Walnut Street location took off. The Philadelphia customer found us fast and they know exactly what they want,” said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder & CEO of 7th Avenue. “King of Prussia is the perfect location to serve the other half of Philadelphia, the suburban customer who has been primarily shopping with us online and now gets to experience our sofas in person before purchasing.”

Every 7th Avenue sofa combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Our flagship product, "The World's Greatest Modular Sofa", features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably-built, free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold-certified fabrics, and devoid of flame-retardants and formaldehyde. The frames are built to last 10 years or more, and with the option to purchase new covers, the sofa itself can evolve as your home changes or grows with your family.

“A sofa is one of the most important purchases you make for your home,” said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder & COO of 7th Avenue. “It’s where life happens—where family, friends, and pets come together every day. We believe something this central to your life should be beautiful, functional, and built to last.”

At the showroom, each customer works with a dedicated Design & Sales Consultant who walks them through the full product line, runs a live spill test on the water-repellent fabrics, and helps build a custom modular configuration for their space. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome.

King of Prussia is 7th Avenue’s second Philadelphia-area location and joins a national footprint of more than 20 showrooms.

For more information about 7th Avenue and its continued growth, visit 7thavenue.co

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand that combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Our flagship product, "The World's Greatest Modular Sofa", features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably-built, free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold-certified fabrics. The frames are incredibly durable and built to last 10 years or more.

For more information, visit 7thavenue.co .

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

Sarah@kargerandco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6dab837-60c4-436f-a85b-544b8d8d2096