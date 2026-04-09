JazzCash CEO Murtaza Ali Named to Jury of The Money Awards

First Pakistani to serve on the jury of the global fintech recognition programme

Islamabad, 9 April 2026: Murtaza Ali, Chief Executive Officer of JazzCash, Pakistan's leading digital financial services platform and part of VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), has been appointed to the Global Jury of The Money Awards by Money20/20, where he will evaluate entries in the Banking category.

The Money Awards by Money20/20 are one of fintech's most credible recognition programmes globally, celebrating innovation across banking, payments, partnerships, and startups. The independent Global Jury evaluates submissions through a transparent, multi-stage process, including online assessments and in-person deliberations at Money20/20 USA in October 2026.

At the inaugural 2025 Money Awards, JazzCash won a Silver award for Readycash: Shaping the Future of Credit in Pakistan. Murtaza now joins the jury that will assess the next generation of entries, becoming the first Pakistani to serve in this capacity since the programme launched.

"The Money Awards holds financial innovation to proof. Being part of the jury, learning from the institutions defining the global standard, and bringing that lens back to Pakistan is precisely the kind of exchange that moves this market forward," said Murtaza Ali, CEO of JazzCash.

Murtaza's appointment to The Money Awards jury adds to a record of international recognition that includes membership of the Forbes Finance Council and a position on the Advisory Board of the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN), where he is the only Pakistani to serve.

JazzCash serves 58 million customers and has processed more than PKR 15 trillion in transaction value in 2025 – roughly USD 53 billion, or the equivalent of 13% of Pakistan’s GDP. Through its growing network of merchants, QR payments, digital lending, and integration with Raast, JazzCash is helping formalize Pakistan’s economy while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs, including women-led enterprises.

About JazzCash

JazzCash is Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, operating under a Branchless Banking charter and offering mobile wallet services in collaboration with Mobilink Microfinance Bank. It serves over 58 million customers across Pakistan, providing a broad portfolio of services including payments, lending, insurance, welfare disbursements, and government-to-person payments. For more information, please visit: www.jazzcash.com.pk.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and over 200 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Contact Information:

JazzCash

Khayyam Siddiqi

Head of Communication

Khayyam.siddiqi@jazzcash.pk