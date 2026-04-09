Over 60 Million Showed They Are #MoreThanMyeloma During 2026 Myeloma Action Month

STUDIO CITY, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As this year’s Myeloma Action Month came to a close, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) was truly grateful for the incredible support that made the annual campaign a worldwide success — reaching more than 60 million on social media across 96 countries!

Every March, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) leads Myeloma Action Month (MAM) — an annual campaign that raises awareness, inspires action, builds community, and creates change for the global myeloma community of patients, care partners, healthcare providers, and supporters.

This year, the IMF took action through the #MoreThanMyeloma campaign, encouraging the myeloma community to demonstrate the spirit of #MoreThanMyeloma by sharing their personal stories — how they are living with, and not for myeloma.

According to IMF President & CEO Heather Cooper Ortner, “Myeloma Action Month is more than a campaign — it is a global movement that reflects the strength and determination of the myeloma community. The powerful engagement we’ve seen through #MoreThanMyeloma reinforces that patients are living full, meaningful lives beyond their diagnosis. At the IMF, we are driven by this momentum to continue advancing research, expanding education, and advocating for equitable access to care until no one faces myeloma alone.”

“This year’s Myeloma Action Month #MoreThanMyeloma campaign shined a global spotlight on the people living with this disease. To drive awareness, landmarks were lit red around the world, and a Times Square display in New York City ran video spots each day throughout March. At its core, the campaign reflects the voices of those impacted by myeloma; people living with this disease, not for it. The campaign connects their experiences to action, bringing more people into the conversation, supporting them and recognizing the progress being made for early detection, improved outcomes and a cure,” said IMF Vice President of Marketing Peter Anton.

Illuminated in red: The global signal of unity, progress, resilience, and hope

To signify the global signal of unity, progress, resilience, and hope, 252 major landmarks across 108 cities in 17 countries were lit in red to honor all people impacted by multiple myeloma.

In the U.S., oncology centers and MAM partners across the country illuminated their campuses in red to show support. Members of the myeloma community also participated by illuminating their own homes, offices, and community spaces.

Across the globe, Global Myeloma Action Network (GMAN) member organizations lit the world red all monthlong, culminating on March 26th, in celebration of World Myeloma Day. Major landmarks across the globe — in Canada, South America, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and all over Europe participated to send a clear message: being in solidarity with those impacted by the disease and signifying that they are #MoreThanMyeloma.

As remarked by Serdar Erdogan, IMF Director for GMAN and European & Middle Eastern Patient Programs: “Behind every diagnosis is a life, a story, and a strength that goes far beyond the disease. It’s not just about surviving — it’s about living fully, being seen, and being heard. Progress lights the way, hope fuels the fight, and our lives shine brighter than any diagnosis. During Myeloma Action Month and World Myeloma Day (March 26), we stand for hope, resilience, and a future where every voice matters. Together, we light the world red and show the world who we truly are."

An IMF initiative, the Global Myeloma Action Network® (GMAN®) is a global coalition of myeloma patient organizations representing over 40 countries. The IMF is honored and grateful to have partnered with GMAN member patient advocacy organizations from around the world to bring attention to multiple myeloma during March Myeloma Action Month.

Taking Action by Sharing Why Patients Are #MoreThanMyeloma

Beyond the numbers, this year’s #MoreThanMyeloma global campaign celebrated those who are living well and not for myeloma through shared posts in the MAM Wall of Action.

On X (Twitter):

“Talk of a cure for #myeloma patients who are 5yrs MRD-, not on therapy & negative PET is so exciting. We may all be #MoreThanMyeloma someday soon!” — Linda Huguelet, patient and support group leader - Chattanooga, Tennessee Support Group

“There is a severe lack of availability across the world to all classes of myeloma treatments, and these treatments improve outcomes. Advocacy in so many ways is so imperative!” — Becky Bosley, IMF Director – Support Groups

On Facebook, Mijelom CRO posted: “March 26th is International Multiple Myeloma Day – let’s celebrate it together! It’s not just a date on the calendar – it’s a day when we need to be vocal for everyone living with this serious disease. A day when we need to show together that patients with multiple myeloma exist, that they are fighting and that they deserve to be seen and heard.”

“This ‘small’ gesture can help make this disease more visible and spark a conversation about the importance of timely recognition of common symptoms – such as fatigue, bone pain, weakness or frequent infections – which is crucial for better treatment outcomes.”

“On that day, cities across Croatia and the world will shine red as part of the global initiative Light the World Red, symbolizing unity, patient support and raising awareness about multiple myeloma. Together we are stronger!”

IMF Events all throughout MAM 2026

Facebook LIVE Events

To further enhance the effect of the #MoreThanMyeloma global campaign, the IMF hosted Facebook LIVE Q&A events with key figures in the myeloma community, including healthcare professionals and educators.

During these Facebook LIVE Q&As, the myeloma community learned expert insights on treatments, side effect management, and living well with myeloma—and had their questions answered in real time.

Q&A with IMF Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Mikhael and Dr. Melissa Alsina

This Q&A with IMF Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Mikhael and Dr. Melissa Alsina took place on Saturday, March 14. You can still watch the replay.

Q&A with IMF SAB Member Dr. Sagar Lonial

This Q&A with IMF SAB Member Dr. Sagar Lonial took place on Wednesday, March 25. You can still watch the replay.

2026 Boca Raton Patient Family Seminar: A Huge Success

The IMF recently held its annual Patient and Family Seminar (PFS) in Boca Raton, FL from March 13-14, 2026.

One of the highlights of the PFS was a Fireside Q&A Chat with IMF Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Mikhael and Dr. Carl Ola Landgren (University of Miami — Miami, FL) on What is the Future of Myeloma?

More than a dozen sessions covered topics— from the basics of myeloma to the latest in myeloma research. Sessions included Hot Topics in Myeloma; Myeloma 101: The Big Picture Perspective with Q&A; Navigating Insurance and Medical Bills; Myeloma 202: Immunotherapy Made Simple, Understanding Clinical Trials, and much more.

At the conclusion of the seminar, patients, care partners, their families, and other members of the myeloma community were genuinely excited and grateful for the learnings they gained from world-renowned myeloma experts while bonding with others in the community.

Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk: Taking Strides for Myeloma Research

The IMF Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk was held at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, CA, on Saturday, March 21. Runners and walkers alike gathered in Griffith Park, while others joined virtually.

The IMF Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk in Los Angeles brought together the local community in making major strides to inspire, transform, and shift the narrative for patients and their loved ones — from a place of uncertainty to an embracing myeloma community, united in hope.

Because of the incredible support from both in-person and virtual participants, the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk was able to raise over $60,000, with close to 200 virtual and in-person participants.

The IMF extends its warmest thanks to the co-chairs of the Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk in Los Angeles: Dr. Murali Janakiram (Myeloma Specialist/Clinician and Hematologist-Oncologist — City of Hope); Lani Beggs (8-year myeloma patient); Donna Cunningham (Support Group Leader — San Fernando Valley); Malcolm Katz (Support Group Leader — San Fernando Valley and 17-year myeloma patient); Todd and Diane Kennedy (Support Group Leaders — City of Hope-Duarte and 9-year myeloma patient and care partner); Jackie Sarlitt (Support Group Leader — Orange County and 8-year myeloma patient); and Mike Verla (Support Group Leader — Los Angeles and 12-year myeloma patient).

IMF MAM Video Billboard Displayed in Times Square

During the entire month of March, the IMF’s Myeloma Action Month billboard was displayed at 42nd Street & 7th Avenue in Times Square in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

Myeloma Community Workshop: Kansas City, MO

This in-person Myeloma Community Workshop took place on March 28, 2026, in Kansas City, MO.

Local myeloma specialists and experts addressed specific needs of communities in Kansas City with discussions on topics such as myeloma basics, advancing treatment options through clinical trials, managing side effects and symptoms, treatments, and more.

Myeloma Action Month 2026: A Global Movement

Over the years, Myeloma Action Month (MAM) has been dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action within the myeloma community. It has grown to become a global effort, reaching over 60 million people across 96 countries this year and making an even greater impact.

Together, we made Myeloma Action Month a viral global movement and showed the world the strength of the myeloma community!

The IMF is grateful to the following Sponsors for supporting Myeloma Action Month: Adaptive Biotechnologies, Amgen, Binding Site/Thermo Fisher, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Inc. / Arcellx, Inc., Legend Biotech, Pfizer, Inc., Regeneron, and Sanofi.

For additional information about Myeloma Action Month, please visit myelomaactionmonth.org.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to multiple myeloma. The IMF is steadfast in its mission: improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.



The IMF serves people impacted by myeloma at every stage of the disease by combining world-class research, trusted education, global advocacy, and direct support. A cornerstone of this work is the International Myeloma Working Group® (IMWG)—a network of more than 300 internationally renowned researchers and clinicians who establish the guidelines that shape how myeloma is diagnosed, treated, and managed across the globe.

Through its global network of support groups, educational programs, its 24/7 generative-AI myeloma assistant Myelo®, its InfoLine staff, and its advocacy for greater healthcare access, the IMF helps people living with myeloma and their care partners navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. At the same time, the IMF ensures scientific advances translate into better care and outcomes.

Learn more at www.myeloma.org or contact the IMF InfoLine at (800) 452-CURE (2873) (U.S. & Canada), +1 (818) 487-7455 (worldwide), or infoline@myeloma.org.

Follow the IMF on:

X (Twitter): @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Bluesky: @imfmyeloma.bsky.social



Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org