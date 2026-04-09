Tria Federal Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

ARLINGTON, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award based entirely on employee feedback is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Tria CEO Tim Borchert. “This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and the dedication of our team. Our people are the foundation of everything we deliver, and we are committed to supporting them as they support our customers’ most critical missions.”

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

ABOUT TRIA FEDERAL

Tria Federal builds, modernizes, and operates mission-critical federal health platforms and programs. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria to deliver reliable, secure, and accountable systems that enable health delivery at national scale. As a federal health solutions leader, Tria operates at the center of cost, quality, and access—strengthening the systems and workflows that safeguard public funds, improve program performance, and expand access to care. To learn more, visit https://triafed.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6a30fef-932a-4444-895b-8fa9bb319a80

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