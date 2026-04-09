TechTarget, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises TechTarget, Inc, (“TechTarget" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TTGT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/techtarget-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

TechTarget’s stock price fell $2.74, or 10.7%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $22.80 per share on December 10, 2024, following a December 6, 2025, disclosure regarding identified “errors” in its financial reporting. The Company stated that previous statements, specifically those in the Registration Statement concerning the “Informa Tech Digital Businesses of Informa PLC,” were no longer reliable and required restatement. Investors suffered a second injury on April 1, 2025, when the share price dropped $2.05, or 13.8%, to finish at $12.76. This subsequent decline was triggered by a March 31, 2025, announcement that TechTarget could not timely file its 2024 Annual Report due to unresolved “technical accounting matters” involving the Informa Tech merger. Management further revealed preliminary expectations of a significant pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge, estimated between $70 million and $110 million for the 2024 fiscal year, as a direct result of these valuation complexities.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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