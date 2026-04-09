urVETTED Launches to Bring Cultural Intelligence and Inclusion Validation to Marketing Performance

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urVETTED, the gold standard in culture and inclusion validation, today announced its launch, introducing a new category of cultural intelligence to help brands, agencies, and media companies better measure and connect with diverse audiences.

Founded by industry veterans Carlos Santiago, Gilbert Davila, Lisette Asuaga, and Karla Lucia the company introduces a data-led framework for evaluating creative, creators, media, and AI-generated content.

urVETTED combines real consumer feedback across multiple audience segments with analysis from cultural anthropologists, data scientists, and advanced AI models to deliver both qualitative and quantitative validation. Its proprietary solutions enable marketers to assess creative, creator partnerships, media environments, and AI-generated outputs through individual scores for segments, genders, generations, and identities before campaigns go live.

“Marketing has long relied on instinct when it comes to cultural relevance. But instinct isn’t enough in today’s environment,” said Carlos Santiago, co-founder of urVETTED. “We built urVETTED to give brands a clear, data-backed understanding of how effectively their work will resonate across audiences, so they can move forward with confidence and proof that it works.”

urVETTED's platform is powered by a unified methodology that translates consumer perception into actionable insights, including scores, risk flags, and optimization recommendations tied to key performance indicators such as brand perception, engagement, loyalty, and purchase intent.

“At a time when brands are navigating increasing complexity, from diverse audiences to AI-generated content—the stakes have never been higher,” said Lisette Asuaga, co-founder of urVETTED. “We bring together human expertise and real consumer input to ensure marketing is not only inclusive, but relevant and hence, effective.”

The company’s integrated suite evaluates cultural relevance across the full marketing ecosystem, helping:

Brands launch campaigns with confidence

Agencies defend and refine creative ideas with data

Media companies demonstrate the value of their platforms and environments



With a foundation started through CIIM™, where research has shown cultural relevance can drive up to 66% of a campaign’s sales lift, and millions of cultural evaluations across hundreds of brands, urVETTED is setting a new standard for how cultural intelligence is measured and validated in modern marketing.

For more information, visit https://culturalinclusionaccelerator.com .

ABOUT urVETTED

urVETTED, (formerly the Cultural Inclusion Accelerator), is the authority in cultural and inclusion measurement and validation. The division combines real consumer input across seven demographic segments (Asian, Black, Gen Pop, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, People with Disabilities, White Non-Hispanic) with analysis from foremost cultural experts and anthropologists to deliver rigorous, defensible insights. Through a multi-signal approach integrating consumer feedback, cultural intelligence, and expert validation, urVETTED's solutions, powered by proprietary methodologies CIIM™, MIM™, and PISCES™, enable brands, agencies, and media companies to objectively evaluate how effectively they connect with consumers across creative, creator partnerships, and media placements, delivering cultural relevance tied to measurable business outcomes.

Contact:

Lisette Arsuaga

lisette@dmi-consulting.com