HotelPlanner Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage , the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

“Receiving the 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces award is an incredible honor, and it truly belongs to our people,” said Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HotelPlanner . “Every day, our team shows up with passion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to serving our customers and partners. It is their dedication and belief in what we are building that has positioned HotelPlanner as one of the leading hotel booking companies in the world. Our culture is rooted in collaboration, humility, and a shared philosophy that guides how we treat one another and conduct business.”

“Being recognized as a 2026 USA Today Top Workplace is a testament to how deeply our culture is rooted in innovation and empowerment,” said John Prince, Co-CEO and Owner of HotelPlanner. “From a technology standpoint, we’ve always believed in giving our engineers the ability to explore, adopt, and build with the latest advancements—especially in AI—long before it became mainstream. It’s a key reason why our culture thrives and we stay out in front.”

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

Bringing People Together.

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands offers a full suite of travel and media companies including its flagship site HotelPlanner.com , Reservations.ai, Reservations.com , TicketPlanner , FlyUs , and TravelMole . For more information, please visit https://www.hotelplanner.com .

Company Contact

https://www.hotelplanner.com

Tim Gunstone, Chief Communications Officer

Tim.Gunstone@HotelPlanner.com