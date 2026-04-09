The Pentagon Wants 200,000 Autonomous Systems. A Latin American Government Just Signed Its First Defense Order. And a Nasdaq Defense Tech Company Just Walked 580 Investors Through Its Three-Pillar AI Platform

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com — The U.S. Department of Defense Drone Dominance Program is targeting the purchase of more than 200,000 autonomous systems by 2027. Section 1709 of the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act and the FCC's December 2025 Covered List expansion have effectively walled off foreign-manufactured drones from the U.S. market. The FY2026 U.S. defense budget has reached a historic $1 trillion topline. And on April 3, 2026, the White House released a FY2027 budget request of $1.5 trillion — the largest defense spending proposal in decades, representing a 44% increase over FY2026 and exceeding the Reagan-era buildup in inflation-adjusted terms.

Underneath the headline spend, one procurement category has accelerated from secondary priority to urgent requirement: affordable, sensor-rich, AI-driven autonomous platforms that can be deployed across defense, homeland security, and public safety missions in the same hardware footprint. The proliferation of cheap aerial threats, the reshoring of the drone industrial base, and the urgent demand for counter-drone and persistent surveillance capability from Ukraine to the Red Sea have rewritten the defense electronics procurement map. Air bases need them. Navies need them. Federal law enforcement and homeland security agencies need them. And increasingly, Latin American governments facing cartel violence, infrastructure protection requirements, and mass-event security operations are moving into the same procurement cycle — writing signed purchase orders, not just white papers.

The companies that can deliver integrated autonomous systems — drones, sensors, autonomy software, and AI-driven acceleration, built to NDAA-compliant standards with sovereign manufacturing footprints — are the companies being repriced.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) was selected on April 1, 2026 by the U.S. Navy to provide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance services using its JUMP 20-X VTOL unmanned aircraft system as part of an expanded Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated “ISR-as-a-Service” model, joining a pool of contractors tasked with delivering ISR capability across global naval theaters. One week earlier, on March 24, the company unveiled LOCUST X3, the third generation of its high-energy laser weapon system — a scalable 20-to-35+ kilowatt directed energy platform featuring AV_Halo PINPOINT AI-enabled detection, tracking and engagement automation, with reported engagement costs below $5 per shot. AeroVironment positions itself as a defense technology platform delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space and cyber — the all-domain, software-rich platform the Pentagon is now actively procuring at scale.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) announced on April 6, 2026 that it had been awarded a contract worth approximately $750 million (€650 million) to supply its Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) artillery rocket systems to the Hellenic Armed Forces under a government-to-government agreement between Israel and Greece. The four-year contract includes an additional ten-year follow-on support phase, a munitions package covering training rockets, precision-guided rockets, and loitering munitions, and technology transfer to Greek industry. Elbit closed fiscal 2025 with revenues of $7.94 billion, up 16% year-over-year, and a record order backlog of $28.1 billion as of December 31, 2025 — a backlog that reflects the structural demand facing every Israeli-linked defense electronics platform operating in the current environment.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) was selected in late March 2026 as one of thirteen companies awarded a position on the U.S. Department of War's Advanced Technology Support Program V (ATSP5) — an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, multiple-award engineering solutions contract with a total potential value of more than $25 billion over ten years, covering advanced sensing, computing, quantum computing research, nanoelectronics, and additive manufacturing. The day after the ATSP5 award, Leonardo DRS introduced THOR — a rugged, open-architecture 3U VPX embedded computing chassis purpose-built to deliver high-performance AI processing at the tactical edge inside combat vehicles and tactical platforms, aligned with the Department of War's Modular Open Systems Approach. Leonardo DRS closed 2025 with a record $8.73 billion backlog and initiated 2026 revenue guidance of $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion.

Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC) announced on April 2, 2026 a collaboration with Lantronix to co-develop NDAA-compliant autonomous drone components for U.S. defense deployment, combining Lantronix's edge AI compute with UMAC's flight control systems — a partnership explicitly aimed at strengthening the U.S. Drone Dominance Program. The company closed 2025 with revenue of $11.2 million, up 101% year-over-year, and ended the year with approximately $103 million in cash and $39 million in short-term investments on a debt-free balance sheet. Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue grew 133% sequentially. In March 2026, UMAC completed a $150 million public offering that included a strategic investment from Ondas Holdings. Unusual Machines represents the reshored end of the drone supply chain — the NDAA-compliant components the Pentagon is now mandating across every new U.S.-fielded unmanned system.

These are the operators being repriced against the build-out. They are winning Navy ISR positions, multi-hundred-million-dollar NATO artillery contracts, $25 billion IDIQ vehicles, and NDAA-compliant component collaborations. And they validate the single most important theme for small-cap defense tech investors in the current cycle: the companies that can deliver working platforms into actual government procurement — not just research proposals — are the ones the market is assigning premium valuations.

On April 2, 2026, VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) did exactly that.

VisionWave is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. On April 2, Executive Chairman and CEO Douglas Davis presented to more than 580 institutional and individual investors, advisors, and analysts at the 91st Emerging Growth Conference — walking the audience through the company's three core technology pillars, its dual-market commercialization strategy, and, on the same day, the announcement of its first signed defense order out of Latin America.

The three pillars begin with Stratum™, a generic operating system for unmanned vehicles that manages individual platforms or entire fleets and integrates directly with command-and-control systems for defense or dispatch and ERP systems for commercial operators. Next is VisionRF™, an RF-based sensing technology currently in active development for 4D real-time imaging through walls, buildings, and other structures — enabling full spatial mapping of environments including objects without heat signatures, and described by management as a significant advancement over infrared imaging. And qSpeed™ (QuantumSpeed™), a quantum-computing-inspired software acceleration platform designed to run on today's CPUs and GPUs, with early lab results indicating image rendering speeds 20–30 times faster than conventional processing. The company holds a $10 million statement of work for qSpeed's development into a commercial computational platform.

On the same day as the conference, VisionWave announced it had received a signed purchase order from a Latin American public safety organization for the supply of drone-based operational systems and integrated payload technologies. The order covers long-range observation quadrotor platforms, day/night EO/IR imaging payloads, network-based connectivity and control modules, and specialized aerial payload systems designed for operational environments. The purchasing entity operates within a national-level public safety and security framework — including police and related governmental units — in a jurisdiction that is among the largest and most populous in Latin America, with a federated governmental structure comprising numerous state-level authorities and a central federal framework. The order is structured as a multi-phase deployment, beginning with an initial tranche designed to support evaluation, operational integration, and deployment readiness, with subsequent phases subject to delivery milestones and standard commercial terms.

“We are grateful for the strong investor interest and engagement at the Emerging Growth Conference,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO of VisionWave Holdings. “The robust attendance reflects the growing recognition of our platform and the significant milestones we have achieved. We look forward to continuing to communicate our progress and vision to the investment community.”

VisionWave's strategic footprint extends well beyond the Latin American deployment. The company has signed a memorandum of agreement with a U.S. Tier-1 defense contractor generating approximately $9 billion in annual revenue, completed a paid pilot with a $13 billion UAE-based arms manufacturer, and assembled an advisory board that includes a retired U.S. Ambassador, a former UK Member of Parliament and armed forces officer, and Vice Admiral Eli Marom, former Commander of the Israeli Navy. Through its wholly owned subsidiary SolarDrone Ltd., VisionWave is already operating in Israel, has approximately 50 systems deployed in Italy, and has received a separate purchase order from Mexico for surveillance applications. The company has also entered a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials — a privately held Israeli composites manufacturer that has supplied material for drones, missiles, and defense platforms globally, including past supply to Boeing.

VisionWave was founded in July 2025 through a SPAC business combination, listed on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2025, and secured $50 million in initial funding the following day. It operates today with staff across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Israel, and Germany — and as of April 2, 2026, it operates with a signed defense purchase order from a Latin American government on file and a full conference presentation to more than 580 investors now archived for replay.

The Pentagon is procuring 200,000 autonomous systems. The FY2026 defense budget has reached $1 trillion, and the FY2027 proposal is $1.5 trillion. AeroVironment just joined the Navy ISR services pool. Elbit just booked $750 million out of Greece. Leonardo DRS is inside a $25 billion IDIQ. Unusual Machines is reshoring the NDAA-compliant components layer. And VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) has just converted a Latin American government engagement into an actual commercial defense order — backed by three proprietary AI-driven technology pillars, an Israeli operational base, and a global advisory bench — while the company presented the entire platform live to more than 580 investors.

For more information on VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), visit USANewsGroup.com

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