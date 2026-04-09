Altor Solutions Launches Odyssey Pre-Certified Thermal Shippers, Delivering ISTA 7E Confidence with Multiple Insulation Options

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altor Solutions today announced the launch of Odyssey, a new line of pre-certified thermal shippers engineered to meet the evolving demands of cold chain logistics for the cold chain shipping of life sciences and perishables products, notably pharmaceuticals. Designed, tested, and qualified in Altor’s ISTA Standard 20 Certified labs, against ISTA 7E ambient profiles, Odyssey represents a significant advancement in temperature assurance, operational flexibility, and sustainable insulation choice.

The Odyssey series debuts with three optimized shipper sizes, each built to deliver extended duration performance, keeping product at a temperature of 2-8° C for a duration of between 60 and 74 hours (depending on size of shipper) to help mitigate risk across complex distribution environments. This added duration empowers cold chain shippers to not worry about product integrity across weekend schedules, inclement weather, or lower cost shipping lanes within the mid and last mile.

What sets Odyssey apart is its modular approach to insulation. Customers can tailor their packaging solution by selecting from multiple insulation technologies under the Altor umbrella, including EmeraldPak™, BioEPS®, or traditional expanded polystyrene (EPS). This flexibility enables companies to align packaging performance with environmental goals without compromising thermal reliability.

“Odyssey was built to give our customers confidence in every shipment,” said Terry Moody, CEO of Altor Solutions. “By using robust test methods and ambient profile conditions, we’re providing companies shipping cold chain payloads and their end users with added peace of mind that their products will arrive intact, even under demanding and uncertain conditions commonly found in the last mile of shipping.”

Odyssey is the latest example of Altor’s continued investment in high-performance, pre-qualified cold chain solutions that reduce validation burdens while improving speed to deployment. As global supply chains grow more complex and regulatory expectations increase, pre-certified packaging solutions like Odyssey are becoming essential tools for pharmaceutical manufacturers, specialty pharmacies, and logistics providers.

Odyssey debuted at the ISTA Forum 2026, and will be on display at the upcoming Asembia AXS26 Summit April 26-30, 2026, where Altor will highlight the new pre-certified shipper along with other offerings.

Altor Solutions continues to build momentum in delivering innovative, scalable packaging systems that meet the highest standards of performance, compliance, and environmental responsibility with more advancements on the horizon.

To learn more about Altor’s pre-certified offerings and sustainable packaging solutions or want to learn more about how your company can enhance its recycling efforts, visit the newly redesigned altorsolutions.com.



About Altor Solutions

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Altor Solutions is an innovative, engineering-focused company dedicated to designing and manufacturing top-quality industrial protective packaging products and cold-chain packaging solutions and services for the life sciences and perishable goods sectors. Established in 1957, Altor Solutions offers a diverse range of materials, including traditional plastics and sustainable, plant-based options. The company operates advanced facilities across North America, specializing in the production and assembly of essential components for protective packaging, OEM parts, and temperature-controlled containers. For more information, please visit www.altorsolutions.com.

Contact:

Alex Arabea

Senior Brand Manager

aarabea@altorsolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e011d275-191c-4bee-9484-eabee69dc2e7