Abercrombie & Fitch and Sperry Reunite After Six Decades, Reviving a Partnership From the 1930s

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announced a global collaboration with Sperry, the heritage American footwear brand founded in 1935. Renewing a relationship first established in the 1930s, the Sperry x Abercrombie & Fitch apparel and footwear collaboration will be available online with select apparel styles available in Abercrombie & Fitch stores.

The collaboration draws on the classic coastal American style both brands are known for, with inspiration from Abercrombie & Fitch’s 134-year-old history and Sperry’s enduring relevance of the boat shoe being a modern staple for consumers across decades. The collection will include seven apparel styles ranging from $55 to $150, featuring a Long Sleeve Rugby Polo, Essential Popover Hoodie, Cardigan, Long Sleeve Graphic Tee, Short Sleeve Graphic Tee and 5-in Relaxed Pull On Swim Shorts. It also introduces five exclusive footwear styles that reimagine Sperry’s Authentic Original Two Eye Boat Shoe and the Authentic Original Mule, featuring nautical-inspired, removable beading and charm details.

Sperry and Abercrombie’s partnership dates back to 1935, when founder Paul Sperry introduced the original Top-Sider and secured one of his first major wholesale orders from Abercrombie & Fitch. At the time, Abercrombie was one of America’s premier outdoor outfitters, equipping sporting enthusiasts from safari to sailing. The partnership broadened Sperry’s reach and began a relationship that continued through the 1970s. Today, archival Sperry pieces preserved within Abercrombie’s collection reflect a shared legacy rooted in classic American style and outdoor heritage. This collaboration reflects a shared appreciation for craftsmanship and demonstrates how classic icons continue to evolve through fresh, forward-looking perspectives.

“When we considered the next evolution of our footwear assortment, reconnecting with Sperry felt authentic and genuine,” said Corey Robinson, chief product officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Our customers are increasingly looking to us for a complete wardrobe, and footwear is an important part of that. This collaboration allows us to honor our history while expanding ways to show up for them, delivering classic styles that feel elevated and relevant.”

“Sperry’s collaboration with Abercrombie & Fitch brings together two great American brands with a shared history of defining timeless style,” said Jonathan Frankel, president of ALDO Product Services, which oversees Sperry in North America. “The collection highlights the versatility of the boat shoe and presents Sperry through a modern, relevant lens.”

The Sperry x Abercrombie & Fitch collection will be available online April 9 at Abercrombie.com, with select apparel styles available in Abercrombie & Fitch stores.

About Abercrombie & Fitch:

Abercrombie strives to make every day more exceptional, creating a sense of getaway through its quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for every occasion. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold in more than 300 stores (including abercrombie kids) worldwide and abercrombie.com globally.

About Sperry:

Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and intrepid explorer Paul Sperry. From the invention of the world's first boat shoe, Sperry is now a global footwear brand that is fully rooted in the history of American style. A division of Authentic Brands Group, and licensed to ALDO Group, Sperry continues to craft the footwear for life’s memorable experiences on, off and by the water. Available at better specialty stores, Sperry retail stores, and online at Sperry.com. Follow Sperry on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Abercrombie Media Contact:

Public_relations@anfcorp.com

Sperry Media Contact:

Sperry@ledecompany.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24de1cc9-d918-4c8d-ad73-d331d3152038

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a54637d-ec6f-485e-80d9-79735b773682

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8eddccf-9d05-47b5-8d86-8c9308cd3eaa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f6467e3-8897-444d-a25e-98f7f6076569

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/009a448e-9066-485d-94e6-53d3e38210bc