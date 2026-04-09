RTIC Drives $2.7M in Incremental Revenue with Anteriad Growth Accelerator

New York, NY, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced that it helped RTIC achieve significant incremental revenue for its B2B custom retail shop. RTIC Outdoors, a leading outdoor lifestyle brand known for high-performance coolers, insulated drinkware, and gear, tapped the Anteriad Growth Accelerator to drive double-digit growth with business customers.

RTIC’s custom B2B shop had a compelling product portfolio, and promising growth, but they needed a strategic growth solution. The company needed a partner that could expand reach, communicate differentiation, and prove real business impact before increasing investment. RTIC partnered with Anteriad to launch Anteriad Growth Accelerator, an orchestrated multi-channel solution with built-in analytics designed to measure true incrementality.

Like many consumer brands, RTIC had built a strong DTC business but was largely untapped in B2B — a gap increasingly common among retail and outdoor lifestyle brands sitting on significant commercial opportunity. RTIC was looking to acquire new B2B customers and expand its share in the segment. Starting essentially from scratch, Anteriad and RTIC had an opportunity to launch net new revenue for the business.

RTIC and Anteriad launched a pilot to implement the following Growth Accelerator capabilities:

Large-scale B2B Data - Anteriad’s core strength was the backbone of the strategy, combining quality intent, firmographic and third party data to achieve precision at scale.

Channel orchestration - Anteriad Growth Accelerator surrounds in-market buyers across channels to drive engagement and accelerate purchase decisions.

Incrementality testing - Anteriad tests channel specific and cross-channel campaigns side-by-side to isolate performance drivers.

Advanced match-back measurement - Analysis including employee-level and site-level match-back ties sales and quotes directly to marketing exposure.

Holdout methodology - Anteriad maintains control groups to measure true lift versus baseline performance.

Anteriad Growth Accelerator started delivering growth quickly and within six months, RTIC experienced:

$2.7M in incremental revenue delivered

11% growth in the B2B business

6.7x incremental ROAS, consistently driven during active months

$8.5M in new B2B quotes generated and progressing through the pipeline

"This is a core lever for us as we scale Custom Shop. The opportunity to grow this into a $20M+ revenue partnership is very real. The inputs are controllable, and the outputs are measurable," said Brent Wiltz, Customer Shop General Manager at RTIC.

"RTIC was able to quickly launch and scale their promising B2B business with Anteriad Growth Accelerator, a dynamic digital marketing campaign, to drive measurable growth. We provided the data, strategy and execution to set in place a profitable new revenue opportunity for the company”, said Scott Tinkoff, Executive Vice President of Audience Identification & Activation at Anteriad. He added, “With a combination of intelligent channel orchestration, testing and measurement, our Growth Accelerator delivers powerful results quickly. RTIC's journey from a DTC-first brand to a scaled B2B operation is a path we're seeing more consumer companies pursue, and one where Growth Accelerator is purpose-built to accelerate."

Read more on the RTIC success story here .

Learn more about Growth Accelerator here .

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Anteriad Growth Accelerator is an integrated email and programmatic acquisition solution purpose-built for B2B marketers, including consumer and DTC brands expanding into business channels. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, RTIC, and Havas trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at anteriad.com.