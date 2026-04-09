Infra.tv Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Setting the Standard for Data Trust Across Convergent TV Infrastructure

The holding company behind Tatari, Vault, and Upstream earns independent validation of its security and data practices

The cross-infrastructure commitment signals to enterprise advertisers, publishers, and clients in regulated industries that their data is in safe hands

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infra.tv today announced it has achieved SOC 2 certification across its full infrastructure platform, including Convergent TV buying and measurement platform Tatari , privacy-enhancing data clean room Vault , and intelligent CTV infrastructure provider Upstream . The certification validates the security controls governing how Infra.tv and its subsidiaries handle customer and consumer data.

"Trust is the foundation of everything we build," said Mark Weiler, SVP of Engineering, Infra.tv. "The brands and agencies using our platform share their most valuable first-party data with us, and publishers trust us with audience data that is fundamental to their businesses. SOC 2 certification is our formal commitment to all of them that we have the controls, processes, and accountability in place to protect that data. It's not just a checkbox; it's a reflection of how we've built this company from the ground up."

What SOC 2 Certification Means and Why It Matters for TV Advertising

SOC 2 is an independent audit standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates an organization's controls across five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Achieving certification requires demonstrating to an independent auditor that documented policies and controls are not only in place but operating effectively.

At the intersection of advertiser first-party data, publisher audience data, and consumer identity, Infra.tv operates where the stakes for data handling are inherently high. Tatari processes campaign and performance data for over 400 brands and agencies. Vault's data clean room facilitates privacy-compliant data matching across major streaming and broadcast publishers, while Upstream manages impression-level publisher data.

For regulated industries—healthcare, financial services, and pharma—it's often a mandatory prerequisite for data partnerships, aligning with frameworks like HIPAA, accelerating vendor approval, and unlocking access to clean room environments like Vault. For publishers sharing audience data, it confirms Infra.tv's practices meet the bar they require of their own partners.

A Cross-Infrastructure Commitment

The SOC 2 certification underscores Infra.tv's cross-infrastructure commitment, applying to the entire platform and all operating subsidiaries: Tatari, Vault, and Upstream. This comprehensive scope covers the full data lifecycle—from campaign planning and media buying to impression delivery, identity resolution, and measurement reporting.

For Vault, this independent audit is particularly significant. Its architecture is explicitly designed for secure, tokenized data collaboration without exposing underlying data, aligning with evolving privacy regulations.

For publishers and advertisers utilizing Vault for cross-publisher measurement and identity resolution, the certification verifies that the clean room environment has been independently audited to uphold privacy. This is particularly relevant for Vault's publisher partners—including NBCUniversal, Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi, and Amazon—and for advertisers in regulated industries where demonstrated compliance is essential for any data partnership.

Industry Recognition

The certification adds to a sustained period of recognition for Infra.tv. Tatari has recently been recognized as Ad Tech Innovation of the Year at the 2026 Convergent TV Awards, Best CTV AdTech Platform (MarTech Breakthrough Awards, 2025), Best Connected TV Platform (Digiday, 2024), and Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology (AdExchanger, 2023). Vault received the Identity & Privacy Innovation Award at the 2026 Convergent TV Awards.

FAQ

What is SOC 2 certification and why does it matter for TV advertising?

SOC 2 is an independent audit standard for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For TV platforms handling sensitive data, it provides independently verified proof of rigorous security and compliance, often a prerequisite for data partnerships.

SOC 2 is an independent audit standard for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For TV platforms handling sensitive data, it provides independently verified proof of rigorous security and compliance, often a prerequisite for data partnerships. What does Infra.tv's SOC 2 certification cover?

It covers Infra.tv's full platform and all three operating subsidiaries: Tatari (Convergent TV buying/measurement), Vault (data clean room), and Upstream (CTV infrastructure), spanning the entire data lifecycle.

It covers Infra.tv's full platform and all three operating subsidiaries: Tatari (Convergent TV buying/measurement), Vault (data clean room), and Upstream (CTV infrastructure), spanning the entire data lifecycle. How does SOC 2 benefit advertisers in regulated industries?

For regulated industries, SOC 2 is often mandatory, demonstrating controls aligning with frameworks like HIPAA. This compliance unlocks TV data partnerships, audience matching, and measurement, including access to clean rooms like Vault.

For regulated industries, SOC 2 is often mandatory, demonstrating controls aligning with frameworks like HIPAA. This compliance unlocks TV data partnerships, audience matching, and measurement, including access to clean rooms like Vault. Ho w does Vault's SOC 2 certification make a data clean room more secure?

A data clean room is a secure, privacy-preserving environment for data matching and analysis without exposing raw data. Vault's inclusion in the SOC 2 certification provides independently audited assurance to partners (like NBCU, Disney, and Amazon) and advertisers that data access and confidentiality controls are effective.

A data clean room is a secure, privacy-preserving environment for data matching and analysis without exposing raw data. Vault's inclusion in the SOC 2 certification provides independently audited assurance to partners (like NBCU, Disney, and Amazon) and advertisers that data access and confidentiality controls are effective. Why is cross-infrastructure SOC 2 compliance important for Convergent TV?

Convergent TV is the unified ecosystem (streaming, linear, and online video). Because data flows continuously between interconnected systems, a full-stack certification provides complete assurance of data security across the entire workflow.



About Infra.tv

Infra.tv is the holding company behind Tatari, Vault, and Upstream — a unified infrastructure for buying, measuring, and optimizing advertising across Convergent TV. Infra.tv holds SOC 2 certification across its full platform and all operating subsidiaries. Learn more at infra.tv .

About Vault

Vault is a privacy-enhancing technology built specifically for converged TV measurement. Vault's interoperable data clean room allows media owners and advertisers to share consumer data securely, measure results, and assess return on ad spend across linear and streaming TV — through a single integration, regardless of which publisher DCR is preferred. Vault's tokenization process leverages Experian's Consumer Sync identity for anonymous, privacy-safe data matching across more than 200 million CTV IDs. Vault is a subsidiary of Infra.tv, alongside Tatari and Upstream. Learn more at vaultdcr.tv .

About Tatari

Tatari is a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across linear TV, streaming (CTV), and online video, used by more than 400 brands and agencies. Tatari's AI-powered planning engine, direct publisher integrations, and TV-native measurement framework help advertisers of all sizes treat television as a performance channel. Tatari operates as a subsidiary of Infra.tv, alongside Vault and Upstream. Learn more at tatari.tv .

Media Contact: Kite Hill tatari@kitehillpr.com