Avocado Green Mattress 2025 Impact Report: 48% Absolute Emissions Reduction and Six Finished-Product Certifications Set New Standard for Organic Mattresses

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress today released its 2025 Impact Report, documenting a 48% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2021 and one of the most comprehensively verified certification records in the organic mattress category. Published in the company's tenth year, and built on a manufacturing heritage dating to 1987, when the Nguyen family opened their Los Angeles mattress factory, the report covers full-year 2025 performance:



https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/2025-impact-report

Unlike sustainability reports built around aspirational targets, Avocado's report is anchored in independently verified data — and deliberately includes the challenges the company has not yet resolved.

Key Highlights

48% absolute emissions reduction since 2021, reaching 17,396 tCO₂e (Scope 1+2+3) — achieved through material substitution, not offsets

— achieved through material substitution, not offsets Six simultaneous finished-product certifications across every mattress : GOTS, OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class I, MADE SAFE®, EWG Verified®, GREENGUARD Gold, and UL® Formaldehyde-Free — Avocado mattresses are certified at the finished-product level under all six standards

: GOTS, OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class I, MADE SAFE®, EWG Verified®, GREENGUARD Gold, and UL® Formaldehyde-Free — Avocado mattresses are certified at the finished-product level under all six standards Zero PFAS detected across 320 substances tested at parts-per-billion sensitivity — full methodology and results publicly published

across 320 substances tested at parts-per-billion sensitivity — full methodology and results publicly published 97.3% of eligible returns donated through 2,000+ nonprofit partners, including 486 mattresses and $2.2M+ in relief to 2025 LA wildfire victims

through 2,000+ nonprofit partners, including 486 mattresses and $2.2M+ in relief to 2025 LA wildfire victims 88% landfill diversion rate , validated by UL Solutions; targeting 90% (UL Silver) by the end of 2026

, validated by UL Solutions; targeting 90% (UL Silver) by the end of 2026 $12M+ in environmental giving via 1% for the Planet since 2017

via 1% for the Planet since 2017 B Impact Score of 113.9 — more than 40% above the 80-point certification threshold, more than double the median for ordinary businesses

— more than 40% above the 80-point certification threshold, more than double the median for ordinary businesses $1,010,079 in climate funding — the actual premium paid for certified organic inputs over conventional equivalents

A Different Kind of Emissions Story

Avocado reached 17,396 tCO₂e (Scope 1, 2, and 3 combined) in its most recently verified year — a 48% absolute reduction since 2021, maintained while expanding to 565+ retail doors and 14 company-owned stores. That reduction was achieved primarily through material substitution: replacing petroleum-based foam with certified organic latex, wool, and cotton at the source, rather than purchasing offsets to neutralize emissions after the fact.

That approach is reflected in the company's Climate Funding figure: $1,010,079 — the actual premium Avocado paid for certified organic inputs over conventional equivalents. Of that, $749,139 exceeded the minimum Climate Label requirement, directed toward organic cotton and GOTS-certified wool supply chains.

A single Avocado mattress generates approximately 0.11 kg CO₂e per unit in emissions intensity and carries roughly 47% lower lifecycle emissions than a conventional foam-and-steel hybrid mattress over 25 years, according to a third-party lifecycle assessment conducted to ISO 14044 standards. Avocado is updating that LCA to reflect current ISO 14067 methodology in 2026; the underlying material substitution — certified organic latex and wool replacing petroleum-based foam — has not changed.

Certified to the Bedroom

Most certifications in the organic mattress category apply somewhere along the supply chain — a certified organic cotton fiber, a certified latex core — but do not extend to the finished product a consumer brings home. Avocado certifies all the way to the bedroom, holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across every mattress in its lineup, adult and crib:

GOTS — organic integrity from farm to finished product; prohibits polyurethane foam, fiberglass, chemical flame retardants, and adhesives

— organic integrity from farm to finished product; prohibits polyurethane foam, fiberglass, chemical flame retardants, and adhesives OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class I — highest tier for babies and toddlers; Avocado is the only U.S. mattress brand to hold this standard across every mattress, crib mattress, pillow, and topper

— highest tier for babies and toddlers; Avocado is the only U.S. mattress brand to hold this standard across every mattress, crib mattress, pillow, and topper MADE SAFE® — screens for carcinogens, endocrine disruptors, and reproductive toxins

— screens for carcinogens, endocrine disruptors, and reproductive toxins EWG Verified® — full ingredient transparency against strict health criteria

— full ingredient transparency against strict health criteria GREENGUARD Gold — low VOC emissions for bedrooms and children's rooms

— low VOC emissions for bedrooms and children's rooms UL® Formaldehyde-Free — verified absence of added formaldehyde

Together, these form a compounding system of verification — organic integrity, harmful substances, health hazards, indoor air quality, and ingredient transparency, each verified independently by a different organization. Avocado's GOTS license number is CU863637, publicly verifiable at global-standard.org.

"Achieving OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, Class I, across our full product portfolio demonstrates that organic materials and nontoxicity are not marketing ideas — they must be verified at the finished-product level. We're proud to help set a higher bar for transparency in our industry."

— George Mathew, VP of Sourcing & Certifications, Avocado Green Mattress

PFAS: Tested, Disclosed, and Published

Avocado screened 320 PFAS substances at parts-per-billion sensitivity across core materials and protectors. None were detected. The full methodology and results are published publicly — one of the most comprehensive PFAS disclosures in the category, and one that no certification standard currently requires. Expanded 2026 testing in process.

Circularity at Scale — and In Crisis

97.3% of eligible returns were donated in 2025 through a network of 2,000+ nonprofit partners. This network enabled a swift response to the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires: 486 mattresses donated and $888,000 in discounts extended, totaling more than $2.2 million in relief. The response was possible because the donation network existed before the disaster.

The company achieved 88% landfill diversion (UL 2799 validated) and is targeting 90% (UL Silver) by the end of 2026. Giving through 1% for the Planet has exceeded $12 million since 2017.

The People and the Score

Avocado employs 698 people, 89.75% of whom are from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, and operates GOTS-certified facilities in California and Mexico.

B Corp Leadership

Avocado holds a B Impact Score of 113.9 — earning "Best for the World" recognition, more than 40% above the 80-point certification threshold. Recertification is underway under B Lab’s updated Standards V2.1, which introduce minimum performance requirements and independent third-party auditing.

What the Report Doesn't Claim to Have Solved

The report openly addresses remaining challenges: a lifecycle assessment currently being updated to ISO 14067 standards (in progress for 2026), limited functional petroleum-derived components where no suitable organic alternative yet exists for durability, and early-stage biodiversity measurement. Publishing these gaps is central to Avocado's approach to transparency and accountability.

"A mattress is the most intimate product you own — you spend a third of your life on it, and if you have children, they spend even more. Verification isn't a marketing advantage. It's the baseline expectation when families trust us with their health and their children's nurseries. This report shows where our standards are held and where we still have work to do, because real accountability demands both."

— Vy Nguyen, Co-CEO, Avocado Green Mattress

"Organic certification begins at the farm and has to survive every step to your bedroom. We built the infrastructure to verify that — and then we published the parts we haven't finished yet. That's what it means to hold the standard."

— Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, Avocado Green Mattress

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."

Additional Information: 2025 Impact & Sustainability Report: https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/2025-impact-report

Imagery:

Featured Product Photo: https://avocado.frontify.com/share/SWqEUu1STy2jGxifsK53

Mark Abrials Photo: https://avocado.frontify.com/share/4r8wwvq5JPmL7bJ3GuKJ

Vy Nguyen Photo: https://avocado.frontify.com/share/UFzcgu6EwUVcmqAvjpY2

Absolute Emissions Reductions Chart: https://avocado.frontify.com/share/5LHwMuXggXaTEcnWY9jQ Additional Brand Imagery: avocado.frontify.com