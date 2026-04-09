ConnectWise Launches Modern Threat Protection with Delivery Guarantees, Setting a New Standard for MSP Cybersecurity

TAMPA, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software and services company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced Modern Threat Protection, a unified, AI-powered cybersecurity approach designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) detect threats faster, respond more effectively, and scale protection across every client they serve.

With the industry’s first 15-minute SLA in Managed EDR and agentic AI enhancements across SIEM and Managed EDR, ConnectWise is redefining how MSPs protect against cyberthreats.

Unlike traditional layered security models that rely on disconnected tools, Modern Threat Protection reflects ConnectWise’s stance that a fragmented approach to security is no longer sustainable. IT service providers must improve endpoint protection and expand coverage to identities, SaaS platforms, and networks to defend against the threats facing modern businesses. By correlating signals across environments and applying AI-driven analysis, MSPs gain the context needed to identify real threats faster and respond with greater confidence.

“Fragmented tools create gaps and alert fatigue while slowing MSP operations and increasing the human capital costs required to deliver the security customers expect,” said Russ Humphries, EVP of Product Management, Cybersecurity, and Data Protection at ConnectWise. “Modern Threat Protection brings together the core elements of cybersecurity through a connected, AI-driven approach—backed by the industry’s first 15-minute SLA—so partners can reduce complexity, strengthen visibility, and deliver faster, more confident responses.”

As threats continue to grow more sophisticated, MSPs are managing rising operational risks across multiple environments. Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report found that third-party involvement in breaches doubled to 30%, while exploitation of vulnerabilities grew 34% and now accounts for 20% of breaches—reinforcing the need for unified visibility and response.

Unified Protection for Sophisticated Threats

Modern Threat Protection is not a single product, but a holistic cybersecurity approach that unifies detection, investigation, and response across the full threat lifecycle. It centralizes three critical layers of the MSP security stack:

ConnectWise Managed EDR for endpoint detection and response with 15-minute SLA, delivering rapid triage, containment, and remediation

for endpoint detection and response with delivering rapid triage, containment, and remediation ConnectWise SIEM for log visibility, threat detection, and investigation

for log visibility, threat detection, and investigation ConnectWise Email Security for protection against phishing and email-borne threats, one of the most common attack vectors





AI + Human Expertise for Faster, More Accurate Response

At the core of Modern Threat Protection are agentic AI capabilities that act as specialized domain experts, automatically triaging alerts, eliminating false positives, and generating actionable Threat Analysis Reports for every event.

These AI-driven insights are combined with the expertise of the ConnectWise Security Operations Center (SOC), delivering a powerful combination of machine-speed detection and human-guided response. This hybrid model enables MSPs to:

Reduce alert noise and focus on true threats

Accelerate investigation and response times

Gain clear, prioritized actions for every incident

Deliver 24/7 protection without building a full in-house SOC

Security that Scales

MSPs require cybersecurity that scales as quickly as they do. ConnectWise has set a new industry standard by combining unified protection with operational response that MSPs can trust. With Modern Threat Protection and its 15-minute SLA, service providers can:

Expand detection and response for identity, SaaS, and network protection

Reduce tool sprawl and vendor complexity

Determine immediate next steps with per-event Threat Analysis Report

Ensure expert 24/7 response with SOC-led operations

Standardize security delivery across endpoints

Tailor security offerings to the needs of each client

Deliver stronger cybersecurity more efficiently to increase margin and client retention





Availability

Modern Threat Protection is available now. Additional ConnectWise SIEM capabilities, including dedicated tenancy, will be available in the second quarter of this year. More information and the ability to schedule a demo are available on the company's website .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software and services platform dedicated to the success of IT solution providers. For more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Trusted by IT providers worldwide, the ConnectWise platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with advanced automation and AI-driven capabilities—including emerging agentic AI innovations—to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success, ConnectWise is transforming how IT solution providers operate and grow. Learn more at connectwise.com.