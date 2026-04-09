The Oncology Institute to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

CERRITOS, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that Dr. Daniel Virnich, Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Carter, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, including a fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. ET.

A webcast link of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/.

About The Oncology Institute ( www.theoncologyinstitute.com ):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

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