Lyndsey Merrill Joins GCM Grosvenor to Expand Firm’s Presence in the Middle East and North Africa

CHICAGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced that Lyndsey Merrill has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its Business Development team, with a specific focus on expanding the firm’s presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), including sourcing and investing capital across the region.

Merrill brings significant experience across global investment, public policy, and international partnerships. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Head of Global Business Development at Engine No. 1, where she led capital formation and developed strategic relationships with governments, sovereign wealth funds, and financial institutions globally.

Previously, she held senior roles at the White House, including Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Energy and Investment, where she led key international initiatives and negotiations across the MENA region and worked closely with regional leaders and sovereign investors. She also served at the U.S. Department of the Treasury as the Financial Attaché to the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

“Lyndsey’s deep experience and strong relationships throughout the MENA region will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence and partnerships in this important market,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at GCM Grosvenor. “We are pleased to welcome her to the firm.”

“The MENA region represents highly compelling potential for long-term investment, and GCM Grosvenor’s partnership-driven model is ideally suited for this opportunity,” said Merrill. “I look forward to working with the GCM Grosvenor team to deepen relationships across the region and deliver differentiated investment solutions to clients.”

Merrill holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from Webster University and a Bachelor of Arts in Government and International Politics from George Mason University.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

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