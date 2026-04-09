Antimony Resources Reports Progress on the Bald Hill Property Under Option from Globex

TORONTO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an update as regards exploration undertaken by Antimony Resources Corp. on the Bald Hill Antimony Property in New Brunswick under option from Globex.

Antimony Resources, in addition to drilling, as already outlined in several press releases, has reported the exposure of massive stibnite mineralization on the newly discovered Marcus (West) Zone. Mineralization in the Marcus Zone resembles the Main Zone outlined by historical drilling and drilling by Antimony Resources. Recent completion of 6,500 metres of their 10,000-metre drill program has extended the Main Zone to the east and west with drilling continuing with two rigs focusing on this area. In addition, they are now focusing on the recently reidentified Central Zone to the south of the Main Zone where 2.8% antimony over 8 metres was described in past trenching. Antimony Resources provided an update of their recent exploration in a press release dated March 26, 2026, which may be accessed by clicking here.

Antimony Resources have also announced that they have initiated technical and environmental studies, part of the process of permitting a potential mining project. Meetings have already been undertaken with the New Brunswick and federal governments as well as local municipal officials. Details as regards steps being instituted to advance permitting of the project are available in a press release by Antimony Resources published on April 6, 2026, and may be accessed by clicking here.

This press release was prepared by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5A 4K2 Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.