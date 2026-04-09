Tyton Partners Elevates Five Leaders to Drive Strategic Impact and Operational Scale

BOSTON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership team at Tyton Partners is delighted to announce the next phase of growth for the firm’s strategy consulting practice with the promotions of Catherine Shaw to Associate Partner, Head of Innovation & Delivery Excellence, Shlomy Kattan to Associate Partner, EVP of Operations, Natasha Janson to Vice President of Market Research, Christian Lehr to Managing Director, and Mats Penberthy to Managing Director.

“These promotions represent an important step in Tyton Partners Consulting’s continued evolution as we strengthen both our client leadership and our operational foundation,” said Adam Newman, Founder and Managing Partner, Tyton Partners. “Christian and Mats have each played a significant role in shaping the firm’s growth — deepening our sector expertise, expanding key client relationships, and mentoring the next generation of leaders. As Managing Directors, they will continue to drive our market presence and deliver the strategic counsel our clients rely on. At the same time, Catherine and Shlomy are taking on additional responsibility and stepping into critical operating leadership roles that will strengthen how we execute, innovate, and scale. Natasha’s promotion to Vice President reflects her central role enabling our Consulting team to use data better and faster in support of client needs. Together, these advancements reinforce our commitment to education sector-leading expertise, operational rigor, and sustained growth.”

“We are incredibly proud to recognize Catherine, Shlomy, Natasha, Christian, and Mats for their leadership and the meaningful impact they have had on our firm,” said Gates Bryant, Senior Partner, Tyton Partners. “Each has played a pivotal role in shaping our growth — from expanding our strategic counsel and deepening client relationships to strengthening the operational and research capabilities that underpin our work. These promotions reflect the depth of leadership across the firm and position Tyton for continued growth and impact across the education sector.

Catherine (Cathy) Shaw brings a distinctive blend of experience across education, strategy consulting, and technology to her leadership at Tyton Partners. After a decade in CPG and TMT strategy consulting, she transitioned into mission-driven work, serving as a strategic operator at Interfolio and EAB, teaching as an adjunct at Georgia State University, and contributing to innovation across the higher education landscape via new product launches and patents. At Tyton, Cathy has led high-impact work across the higher education landscape, advancing the firm’s research, thought leadership, and advisory capabilities — particularly at the intersection of innovation, technology, and teaching and learning. She has played a central role in elevating Tyton’s voice on Generative AI and in translating market insight into actionable strategy for clients. A frequent industry speaker and dedicated mentor within the firm, Cathy combines analytical rigor, innovation, and people leadership in service of both clients and colleagues.

Dr. Shlomy Kattan brings more than two decades of leadership at the intersection of innovation and social impact to his role at Tyton Partners. A social entrepreneur, strategy consultant, impact investor, and nonprofit executive, Shlomy has advised investors, foundations, and mission-driven organizations on advancing education and workforce development as drivers of economic equity. Prior to joining Tyton, he served as Chief Advancement Officer at the XPRIZE Foundation, where he led global fundraising efforts and guided the organization’s Foundations Learning and Social Impact practice. At Tyton, Shlomy has led complex strategy, market development, and measurement engagements for philanthropic and nonprofit clients, including large-scale initiatives in early childhood education, K–12 and workforce development. He has played a central role in shaping the firm’s Impact practice — refining its strategic direction, expanding its thought leadership, and strengthening Tyton’s position at the mission-driven end of the “mission to market” spectrum.

Dr. Natasha Janson has dedicated her career to advancing research that addresses the most pressing issues facing higher education institutions. With more than 20 years of experience designing and leading quantitative and qualitative market research initiatives, she brings deep expertise in impact surveys and large-scale postsecondary studies. Prior to Tyton, Natasha served as a principal market research consultant at Duke Health and directed a national survey on racial equity and inclusion at the University of Southern California. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at NAICU and RTI International, where she led major federal postsecondary studies for the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. At Tyton, Natasha leads the firm’s market research strategy and infrastructure, ensuring methodological rigor and scalable execution across engagements. She is a trusted thought partner to consulting teams, known for her structured approach, technical expertise, and commitment to delivering high-quality, actionable insight. Through her leadership of the Market Research team, Natasha has strengthened Tyton’s research capabilities and reinforced the firm’s reputation for disciplined, data-driven strategy.

Christian Lehr has built his career around inspiring growth — from classrooms to executive leadership teams. A former teacher and school administrator, he brings deep fluency in the K–12 and higher education landscape and a practical understanding of the challenges facing schools, districts, and parents. Prior to joining Tyton Partners, Christian served at Success Academy Charter Schools in New York City as a founding team member of the flagship high school, working closely with leaders to accelerate student and teacher outcomes. He began his career as a Teach For America corps member, teaching high school in Baltimore. At Tyton, Christian advises education companies, non-profits, and investors on market entry and expansion, go-to-market, and product strategy development. He is known for translating on-the-ground insight into actionable strategies that unlock growth in a fast-evolving education sector. As a trusted leader across engagements, Christian combines sector expertise, strategic clarity, and a highly collaborative approach to help clients navigate complexity and deliver lasting impact.

Mats Penberthy brings more than 15 years of experience spanning education, investment, and strategy. He advises K–12 institutions, edtech companies, non-profits, and private equity investors on navigating market dynamics, refining go-to-market strategies, and scaling impact with discipline. Mats began his career as a middle school teacher in Miami-Dade County, where his classroom was recognized for instructional excellence, and later supported district-wide improvement efforts and an emerging edtech startup. He also previously served as a director and consultant in EY-Parthenon’s education practice. At Tyton, Mats partners with clients to translate strategic vision into actionable growth and operational plans. His work spans market expansion, investment diligence, product strategy, and operational improvement across early childhood, K–12, and higher education. Known for his practical mindset and deep sector fluency, Mats consistently strengthens client outcomes while fostering inclusive, collaborative teams aligned to Tyton’s values.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:

Adam Newman

anewman@tytonpartners.com