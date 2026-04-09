EV Realty Opens Major Truck Charging Hub in California’s Inland Empire with 76 Ports and 9 MW of Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Realty today announced the opening of its flagship multi-fleet truck charging hub in San Bernardino with 76 high-power charging ports and 9 MW of capacity, sufficient to serve over 200 medium- and heavy-duty trucks per day. The site is designed to reliably serve all makes and models of medium- and heavy-duty trucks with both CCS charging ports that are standard today and MCS charging ports for next-generation big rigs.

By serving multiple fleets on shared infrastructure, EV Realty's Powered Properties® model delivers better economics for a wide variety of fleet users. Announced customers include large national carrier J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., major beverage distributor Gate City Beverage (part of Harbor Distributing, a Reyes Holdings company), and Nevoya, a fully electric carrier that is rapidly expanding operations.

The site is strategically located near the San Bernardino Intermodal Facility, more than 60 million square feet of nearby industrial warehouses, in an area that is home to nearly 17,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks. It also sits near Interstates 10 and 215, a major freight lane from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“The Inland Empire is where freight from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach gets sorted and sent across the country by truck and rail,” said EV Realty CEO Patrick Sullivan. “Fleets operating here are doing some of the most important and demanding work in the supply chain. They need reliable and affordable access to high-power charging so that they can move beyond pilots and make electrification a real business decision. That's exactly what we've built here."

The site is purpose-built for logistics operations with technology and operational design choices informed by fleet customers. Industry-leading charging hardware from Kempower allows fast and reliable charging with up to 1.2 MW for MCS and 500kW for CCS, with spring-assisted cables for ease of use. Software and fleet management tools powered by Synop provide advanced power management, reservations, reporting, and fleet insights on cost, range, and efficiency. And fleets can count on 24/7 managed operations with on-site staff, security, parking, and on-site amenities.

“EV Realty has been a great partner for us. Their unique design and business model allows carriers like us to optimize our operations with cost-effective charging and logistics solutions,” said Nevoya Chief Commercial Officer John Verdon. “The opening of this site provides valuable operational flexibility with both megawatt charging and vehicle domicile options that work well for our needs.”

Today’s opening follows quickly after the site’s groundbreaking in mid-2025. EV Realty was able to condense construction schedules due to available grid power from Southern California Edison and a strong group of project partners including ParWest. Construction of EV Realty’s San Bernardino charging station was supported by grants from the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Carl Moyer Program and the California Energy Commission's EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project.

EV Realty's San Bernardino opening is the latest milestone in a period of strategic growth that includes $75 million in growth equity from NGP, additional investment from truck terminal operator Outpost, and acquisition of additional assets that will position the company to expand operations and meet customer needs as the industry scales.

Fleets with Inland Empire operations can learn more and get in touch through this link: https://evrealtyus.com/projects/san-bernardino-ca/.

About EV Realty

EV Realty develops, owns, and operates high-powered EV charging hubs designed to solve a critical barrier to fleet electrification: access to reliable, low-cost, scalable grid power. Our Powered Properties® are strategically located near major freight corridors and industrial centers, providing our customers with dedicated, secure charging solutions where and when they need it most. By aggregating multiple fleets onto shared, private infrastructure, we reduce costs, improve truck utilization, and deliver services that critical commercial fleets require to keep moving. Learn more about how we’re building the backbone of the electrified supply chain at www.evrealtyus.com

Media Contact

Wes Mangum, FischTank PR

evr@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d33565a-6779-489f-9037-8d004f34cb29