Traliant and Case IQ Partner to Deliver End-to-End Compliance from Training to Investigations

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a pioneer in online compliance training and solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Case IQ, the global leader in investigative case management and integrated compliance solutions. The collaboration brings together Traliant’s award-winning compliance training solutions with Case IQ’s comprehensive intake, investigation, and compliance management products to support a more comprehensive risk management approach for employers across industries.

Through this partnership, Traliant customers will be eligible for preferred rates on Case IQ’s suite of solutions, including hotline and intake services, investigative case management, approvals and disclosures workflows, third-party risk management, and real-time compliance monitoring to help teams capture concerns, manage investigations, and gain better visibility into compliance risk.

Hotlines and case management systems are essential for preventing and addressing workplace harassment. Without trusted reporting channels, many incidents go unreported due to fear of retaliation or discomfort speaking up. Traliant research shows 33% of employees would only report harassment anonymously, highlighting the importance of confidential reporting options.

Traliant’s modern approach to compliance combines engaging, story-based training with tools like microlearning to reinforce key policies and help employees make better decisions in everyday situations. Its cinematic, TV-style series The Code brings company Codes of Conduct to life, showing how they apply in real-world scenarios. In fact, 54% of employees say ethical decision-making at their organization could be improved with clearer, more realistic training examples. Updated annually, The Code will debut a new season this summer.

Backed by Traliant’s in-house legal and compliance experts, these solutions go beyond one-time training to support ongoing learning and behavior change and reduce risk over time. When paired with Case IQ’s intake and investigation platform, organizations can better connect training insights with reported concerns, creating a more complete and actionable view of compliance risk.

“Building an effective compliance culture requires both engaging workplace education programs and the ability to respond quickly and effectively when issues arise,” said Parth Chanda, EVP, Risk and Compliance Transformation, Case IQ. “By promoting Traliant’s training with Case IQ’s case management solutions, organizations can equip employees with the skills needed to create compliant workplaces while also ensuring concerns are investigated and resolved effectively. It’s a more complete, practical approach to managing compliance risk.”

“This partnership showcases how Traliant continues to adapt to support our customers throughout their entire compliance journeys,” said Elissa Rossi, Vice President of Compliance Services at Traliant. “By combining industry-leading training with trusted reporting and investigation features, we’re helping HR leaders and organizations take a more comprehensive, end-to-end approach to compliance and building cultures where employees feel respected, included, and empowered.”

To learn more about Traliant’s end-to-end ecosystem of compliance solutions, visit www.traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant is a leader in compliance solutions, dedicated to making workplaces better for everyone. With unparalleled in-house legal expertise, Traliant delivers engaging training, a flexible platform and practical tools that not only help organizations build a stronger culture but also support their everyday compliance needs.

Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant delivers a continuously compliant library of essential courses, such as sexual harassment training, workplace violence prevention, employment law fundamentals and code of conduct, kept current by its team of in-house legal experts to reflect the latest laws and regulations. Known for its fresh approach to workplace learning, Traliant delivers innovative solutions, including Netflix-style training series, TikTok-style microlearnings, and podcast discussions, as well as bespoke course creation, policy and handbook reviews and phishing simulations in one scalable platform.

Recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is consistently honored for its award-winning products and workplace culture. Learn more at www.traliant.com and follow Traliant on LinkedIn.

About Case IQ

Case IQ is a global provider of integrated case management and compliance solutions that help organizations manage incidents, strengthen ethics and compliance programs, and mitigate risk. With a comprehensive platform spanning intake, investigation, compliance workflows, third-party risk oversight, and real-time monitoring, Case IQ empowers organizations to build safer, more resilient workplaces. Learn more at www.caseiq.com .

Reagan Bennet

Traliant@v2comms.com