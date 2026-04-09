MMI Introduces World’s First Microsurgical Suture for Robotics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to increasing treatment options and improving clinical outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced the commercial launch in the U.S. of its Robotic Suture. The first suture purpose-built for the Symani® Surgical System represents MMI’s continued innovation in microsurgery and is suitable for cases where delicate suturing is required.

Developed in partnership with Kono Seisakusho Co., Ltd. (Crownjun), a global leader in microsurgical sutures, the Robotic Suture features a shorter suture length and needle enhancements tailored to robotic techniques. It is designed to go beyond traditional suture capabilities with improved handling, streamlined workflow, and delivery of consistent performance during robotic anastomosis.

“While Symani continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with the human hand at the micro scale, we see a clear path to further enhance surgical performance through technologies optimized for robotic microsurgery,” said Mark Toland, CEO of MMI. “The introduction of advanced technology, such as robotics, is driving continued demand for innovation in microsurgery. The suture expands that ecosystem with a solution that further supports surgeons and their patients with enhanced precision, efficiency, and outcomes.”

“Our role has always been to advance surgery by solving needs at the smallest scale,” said Junichi Kono, President of Kono Seisakusho Co., Ltd. “For years, we have developed microsurgical sutures by listening closely to surgeons and turning highly specialized demands into practical innovation. Together with MMI, we have applied that same philosophy to robotic microsurgery, creating a suture solution that supports greater precision, control, and consistency in demanding procedures.”

Robotic Suture features:

Shorter suture length : Approximately one-third to one-half the length of conventional micro sutures, designed to improve manageability and decrease anastomosis time during complex procedures

: Approximately one-third to one-half the length of conventional micro sutures, designed to improve manageability and decrease anastomosis time during complex procedures Needle curvature options : Two needle curvatures ensure optimal needle angulation for the anatomy with the potential to improve patency and minimize tissue trauma

: Two needle curvatures ensure optimal needle angulation for the anatomy with the potential to improve patency and minimize tissue trauma Direct surgeon loading : Streamlines workflow with easy grasping, particularly in supermicrosurgery cases

: Streamlines workflow with easy grasping, particularly in supermicrosurgery cases Full size range (8-0 to 12-0): Supports all microsurgical and supermicrosurgical applications

Dr. Siba Haykal, MD, PhD, FRCSC, FACS, Section Chief of Reconstructive Oncology and Plastic, Reconstructive and Microvascular Surgeon at Yale New Haven Hospital, was the first to use the new suture in clinical cases earlier this week. “Standard suture needles often have a long curve not ideal for robotic work. Based upon my early experience in supermicrosurgical procedures, the Robotic Suture has better positioning with a curvature that suits the instrument design, making needle passage easier with limited wrist articulation required,” said Dr. Haykal. “The shorter length is key for the robot and for smaller vessels, and these features could help me reduce my overall suture usage. I also see myself using the suture in my manual cases.”

The launch reflects MMI’s strategy to optimize robotic microsurgery with ecosystem-driven innovation. The global market for micro sutures (8-0 and smaller) is estimated at $446 million, with strong growth driven by reconstructive plastic surgery. By introducing a robot-specific suture, MMI aims to broaden its surgical reach and further accelerate adoption of the Symani platform.

The robotic microsurgical suture is commercially available in the United States, with plans to expand into additional markets in the future.

About Medical Microinstruments, Inc. (MMI)

MMI is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. The company was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, and its proprietary Symani® Surgical System combines the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs across the globe. This first-of-its-kind surgical robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery can help address microvascular repair and lymphatic repair. In Europe and APAC, it also addresses peripheral nerve repair. The Symani System is authorized for use in the U.S. by the FDA and is a CE Marked medical device in Europe. MMI is backed by global investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Andera Partners, BioStar Capital, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, and Wellington Partners.

Media Contact

Laura Bastardi, MWW

mmi@mww.com

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa Croke

lisa.croke@mmimicro.com