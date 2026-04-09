Native Grill & Wings Stacks the Menu with New Entrees and Sweet Treats

Fan-Favorite Wing Chain Debuts New Flavorful Collaborations

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , celebrated for its award-winning wings and owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., has officially unveiled crave-worthy new menu items in collaboration with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery® and National Pork Board. Available at participating locations, the expanded lineup brings guests an even wider variety of savory classics and decadent dessert offerings.

As part of the chain’s partnership with the National Pork Board, Native Grill & Wings has added two all-new entrees that bring elevated, hearty flavor to the menu. These additions include the Western Bacon Cheeseburger, which turns up the flavor with cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, honey BBQ sauce, onion strings, and garlic spread, while the Spicy Hawaiian Pizza provides a fiery twist on a fan-favorite, topped with pepperoni, ham, jalapeño, and zesty pineapple.

Native Grill & Wings is also sweetening its dessert lineup with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to bring guests two iconic cheesecake offerings. The Vanilla Bean Cheesecake features a creamy Tahitian vanilla bean cheesecake with white chocolate vanilla mousse, whipped cream, and vanilla cookie crumb crust, alongside the OREO® Cookies & Cream Cheesecake, layered with OREO® Cookie mousse, finished with a chocolate ganache drizzle and milk chocolate rosettes.

“At Native, we are always striving to give guests what they crave,” said Ashley Montgomery, Vice President of Marketing for Native Grill & Wings. “Collaborating with the National Pork Board on the Western Bacon Cheeseburger and Spicy Hawaiian Pizza, and The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to introduce cheesecake offerings to the menu underscores our commitment in delivering crowd-pleasing innovation and elevated flavors.”

For more information or to find a Native Grill & Wings location near you, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

