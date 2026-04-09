SailPoint appoints Levent Besik as Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Levent Besik as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this pivotal role, Levent will lead SailPoint’s product organization reporting to EVP of Product and CTO Chandra Gnanasambandam, driving innovation, accelerating growth, and reinforcing the company’s position as the leader in identity security.

Levent brings a wealth of experience as a transformational product leader in the identity security space. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product Management for Microsoft’s Identity division, where he led product management for the Human and Agentic Identity platform. Prior to Microsoft, Levent held executive product leadership roles at Okta, spearheading Customer Identity, and at Google, where he led the Cloud AI platform and Solutions organization.

“Levent’s deep expertise, coupled with his entrepreneurial mindset and passion for product innovation, make him the ideal leader to guide our product organization through our next exciting phase of growth,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam. “I’m excited to join forces with Levent as we continue to drive the future of identity security through innovation and strengthen SailPoint’s position as a leading trusted partner for enterprises navigating today’s complex security challenges.”

“With the rapid rise of AI, enterprises are urgently seeking solutions to secure, govern, and protect agents end to end. The world demands an identity solution that provides AI security and governance across all clouds and platforms. I believe SailPoint is uniquely positioned as the trusted partner to meet this critical need,” said Levent Besik. “As a recognized leader in securing and governing identities, we have the world-class talent, innovative technology, and deep understanding for enterprise complexity to empower our customers to safely and confidently innovate with AI through adaptive identity security.”

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com