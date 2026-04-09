project44 Acquires LunaPath.ai to Accelerate AI Agent Orchestration Across Global Supply Chains

CHICAGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the global leader in supply chain decision intelligence and context-fueled AI, today announced its acquisition of LunaPath.ai in an all-cash transaction. LunaPath is an AI-native logistics automation company specializing in orchestration and execution-focused agents. The acquisition accelerates project44’s AI Agent Orchestration strategy, embedding LunaPath’s automation capabilities to eliminate repetitive freight work and turn insight into coordinated, real-time execution, grounded in live operational context. This is project44’s second strategic AI acquisition, following the landmark acquisition of ClearMetal in 2021.

Since then AI has fundamentally transformed how project44 operates, delivering accurate predictive ETAs, deeper order-level visibility, and the ability to predict and act on supply chain disruptions before they occur. LunaPath extends that foundation, evolving the platform from intelligence to autonomous, real-time action.

Over 16 months, project44 conducted a comprehensive evaluation of AI agent vendors, assessing eight providers in live supply chain operations. LunaPath consistently delivered standout performance in high-volume voice and messaging execution, and demonstrated exceptional integration within the Decision Intelligence Platform, earning a critical role in project44’s AI agent ecosystem alongside partners such as Vooma and HappyRobot.

“LunaPath is exactly the kind of specialized, high-performing agent that makes our orchestration vision real,” said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. “We take a best-of-breed approach, selecting the highest-performing agents for the workflows they execute best and bringing them together to operate as one system. LunaPath brings execution into that system, pairing real-time action with domain expertise.”

From Data to Context to Action

The acquisition strengthens project44's context-based AI by combining LunaPath's agents with the world's largest, most accurate and real-time logistics data graph, giving them the context to understand what is happening, why it matters, and what action will deliver the best outcome.



“project44 already gives us strong visibility across our carrier network,” said Joshua Moss, Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence Manager. “Their AI capabilities protect that visibility by staying ahead of the constant change that comes with managing a global carrier base. Connections shift, carrier setups evolve, and keeping everything in sync at scale used to take real effort. Before the deployment of project44’s AI agent, we had minimal visibility into the APAC region. It's allowed us to expand confidently into APAC and bring less technical carriers into the fold, without adding operational complexity.”

Most AI in supply chains struggles to deliver value because it lacks context. Logistics data lives across disconnected ERP, transportation management, visibility, yard management and ecommerce systems, forcing teams to interpret signals and manually close execution gaps. project44’s supply chain data graph unifies those systems, partners and events into a single contextual model of how freight moves.

LunaPath's agents operate within that contextual model at both the orchestration and execution layer. Purpose-built for logistics, they autonomously manage the full job to be done, from carrier check calls and proof-of-delivery retrieval to claims initiation and appointment confirmations, without waiting for human intervention. Grounded in live shipment data and historical performance patterns, LunaPath's operator agents understand downstream impact before acting, enabling them to prioritize, escalate and resolve exceptions the way an experienced logistics professional would.

Part of project44’s Multi-Vendor AI Agent Orchestration Strategy

LunaPath’s execution agents further advance project44’s multi-vendor AI Agent Orchestration strategy, coordinating specialized agents across workflows through a centralized orchestration layer powered by its supply chain data graph rather than relying on a single monolithic AI provider. This allows customers to deploy purpose-built agents for specific use cases while maintaining unified governance, optimization, and analytics within a single Decision Intelligence Platform.

“AI without context creates noise, not outcomes,” said Jonathan Scherr, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at project44. “What makes project44 different is the supply chain graph we have built over more than a decade. It gives AI agents the context they need to act with precision. LunaPath brings execution into that graph, turning intelligence into real-time action across the supply chain.”

“We built LunaPath to automate the operational work that slows logistics teams down,” said Abhishek Porwal, founder of LunaPath. “project44’s supply chain data graph gives our agents the context they were missing. Together, we are enabling AI that does not just recommend what to do but understands when and how to do it.”

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI turns fragmented logistics data into clear, confident decisions. Through AI Agent Orchestration, specialized agents then take action automatically at global scale. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management, and last-mile solutions embedded in its Decision Intelligence Platform, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

About LunaPath

LunaPath is the execution layer for modern supply chains.

With more than 50 purpose-built agents and preconfigured playbooks embedded across phone, email, and operational workflows, LunaPath resolves the daily breakdowns that consume operator time and erode margin. From missed pickups to appointment reschedules to document gaps, our agents take action, not just surface insights.

LunaPath transforms supply chain friction into resolved outcomes, delivering lower cost per load, faster resolution cycles, and measurable performance improvement within days.

Media Contact

Walker Sands, for project44

project44-pr@walkersands.com