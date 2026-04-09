Vego Garden Wins 2026 iF Design Award for Potting Bench & Prep Series

TOMBALL, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vego Garden is proud to announce that its Potting Bench & Prep Series has received the 2026 iF Design Award in the Product Design – Garden category.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This recognition highlights Vego Garden’s continued commitment to thoughtful design, practical functionality, and sustainable innovation. Designed to go beyond the limitations of a traditional potting bench, the Potting Bench & Prep Series reimagines the outdoor workstation as a flexible, multifunctional solution for modern outdoor living.

The series includes the Potting Bench, Sink Station, Potting Cart, Workstation, Workstation Cabinet, and Potting Table—each designed to support a range of everyday activities, from gardening and planting to outdoor prep, storage, and gathering. Together, these products create a cohesive system that helps users organize their outdoor spaces more efficiently while enhancing both usability and visual appeal.

At the core of the series is a modular design approach that offers greater flexibility across different spaces and lifestyles. With clean lines, durable materials, and versatile configurations, the collection is designed to meet practical needs while fitting naturally into patios, backyards, and garden environments.

Beyond functionality, the Potting Bench & Prep Series reflects Vego Garden’s broader design philosophy: creating products that make gardening easier while supporting a more enjoyable and intentional outdoor lifestyle. By combining utility with elevated design, the series transforms a traditionally task-focused workstation into a more integrated part of daily life.

The award also reflects Vego Garden’s focus on long-lasting and environmentally conscious design. Built with durability and ease of maintenance in mind, the collection supports a more sustainable approach to outdoor living without compromising on aesthetics or performance.

“We are honored to receive the 2026 iF Design Award for our Potting Bench & Prep Series,” said Lily Xiang, Product Manager at Vego Garden. “This recognition reflects our belief that outdoor products should do more than serve a single purpose. They should support the way people live, grow, gather, and enjoy their spaces. With this collection, we set out to create a system that feels practical for gardening, beautiful in the backyard, and flexible enough for everyday outdoor living.”

This award marks another milestone in Vego Garden’s mission to make gardening easier, anytime, anywhere. As the brand continues to expand its product ecosystem, Vego Garden remains focused on delivering solutions that combine innovation, quality, and design for today’s gardeners and outdoor living enthusiasts.

About Vego Garden

Founded with a mission to make gardening easier, anytime, anywhere, Vego Garden designs innovative and durable solutions for indoor and outdoor gardening. Serving gardeners across North America, the brand offers system-based products that support year-round growing, from seed starting and composting to raised beds, greenhouses, and workspace solutions.

Promoting eco-friendly gardening practices and advocating social responsibility, Vego Garden is dedicated to empowering gardeners of all levels to sustainably cultivate their passion for gardening.