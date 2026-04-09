Super League Acquires Stake in Top Roblox Experience, My Avatar!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League, an audience intelligence and media activation company trusted by global brands to reach and engage people who play video games across the digital advertising landscape, today announced it has acquired an ownership interest in My Avatar!, a Top 25 shopping experience on Roblox (source: Rotrends).

The investment advances Super League’s Strategic Properties initiative, expanding its portfolio of equity ownership positions in high-performing Roblox experiences that generate both direct cash flow and differentiated inventory for playable advertising and interactive content programs delivered on behalf of global brand partners.

This move builds on the Company’s recently announced definitive agreement to acquire the Misfits Ads Division from Misfits Gaming Group, with closing subject to stockholder approval, as well as the associated Preferred Commercial Brand Partnership between Super League and Misfits. Together, these initiatives expand Super League’s ability to reach one of the largest, most influential, and under-monetized consumer segments in modern media and culture, positioning the Company to capture a greater share of advertising spend directed toward this audience.

With My Avatar! and Hide or Die! alongside the Misfits portfolio, Super League is assembling a uniquely broad set of opportunities for brands to connect with players through owned inventory, creator-driven experiences, and scalable media solutions, including on Roblox—the world’s largest immersive gaming and creation platform.

Matt Edelman, Chief Executive Officer of Super League, commented:

“Our strength is helping brands engage the most relevant audiences of gamers across the most vibrant gaming and digital media platforms. My Avatar! offers a distinctive player experience that is particularly well-suited for brand integrations. We’re grateful to THINK DIFFERENT for the partnership and excited to continue building our Strategic Properties initiative by backing proven, revenue-generating experiences that expand our inventory and contribute to long-term value creation for shareholders.”

My Avatar! is an avatar shopping and self-expression experience on Roblox, developed and operated by THINK DIFFERENT. The experience centers on browsing and acquiring a dynamic catalog of virtual avatar items, enabling players to express identity and personal style through a highly repeatable engagement loop. The game currently maintains over 800,000 daily active users, reflecting a loyal and consistently engaged player base.

The experience also features an integrated loyalty system, allowing players to earn points on in-game purchases that can be redeemed for rewards, including avatar items added directly to their Roblox inventory. This structure reinforces repeat engagement and creates a strong foundation for branded integrations and virtual goods activations.

THINK DIFFERENT, creator of My Avatar!, commented “My Avatar! is all about self-expression and giving players a space to explore their style and identity. Working with Super League opens up new possibilities to expand the experience in ways that feel natural to our players while introducing brands in a way that adds to, rather than interrupts, the fun.”

Roblox's cultural significance continues to grow. In the 2025 Roblox Replay, as detailed in a December 2025 Roblox investor relations release, Roblox reported that users conduct more than 50 million searches and update their avatars an average of 274 million times per day. Among Gen Z users surveyed, 70% have worn branded digital fashion and 88% use it to preview styles before buying physical clothing; a behavioral shift that positions Super League’s ownership stake in My Avatar! as a particularly well-suited asset within the company’s growing portfolio.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by executing these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner that enables brands to more effectively influence consumers who play video games, positioning the Company to capture a greater share of advertising spend over time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Forward Looking Statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding the private placement, including expected proceeds, Super League’s ability to maintain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, statements regarding expected operating results and financial performance (including the Company’s commitment to and ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA-positive results in Q4), strategic transactions and partnerships, and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management’s current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.



Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to adequately utilize the funds received recent financings; the Company’s ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and strategic transactions; customer demand and adoption trends; the timing, outcome, and enforceability of any patent applications; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; platform, regulatory, macroeconomic and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to

reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirsten Beduya

Quantum Media Group

team@quantum-corp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b8d16e7-7491-4ad6-adb8-c4af39c590c8