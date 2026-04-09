Paytronix Customer Conference Draws Top Brands in Hospitality to PX|NXT

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWTON, Mass., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access Group company and leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores , will bring together Paytronix and Access Hospitality customers for PX|NXT ’26 (April 14th - 16th, 2026 at the San Francisco Ritz-Carlton). The 11th Paytronix customer conference remains dedicated to bringing Paytronix customers together as a community to help them achieve their goals—as leading restaurant, convenience and retail brands present their first-hand experiences with the Paytronix Guest Engagement Suite trusted by 1,800+ Brands.

PX|NXT features three days of engaging presentations, interactive sessions, workshops and premier social events. Attendees can explore innovative guest engagement strategies, analyze powerful loyalty promotions, and learn about the latest online ordering innovations and AI integration with reservation systems, kiosks, and more. Attendees will gain revenue-generating tips and time-saving tools to leverage the Paytronix platform.

Attendees also learn how Paytronix integrates with solutions from across Access Hospitality to take guest engagement to the next level. Hear about the unified, agentic, AI‑first platform Access Hospitality designed to help operators run smarter, leaner and more connected businesses, improving the guest experience from restaurants and convenience stores to hotels and casinos.

Leading Brands Take the Stage Sharing Real-World Strategies & Best Practices

Paytronix has assembled another powerful lineup of experts and hands-on practitioners, with engaging product sessions, case studies and trend analysis. Learn from industry leaders pioneering new tech adoption speak on capturing new customers through creative loyalty and engagement strategies, and driving more visits and spend through mobile triggers.

The PX|NXT ’26 schedule is headlined by dynamic keynote speaker Jason Young, who will draw a direct line between employee engagement and guest loyalty, challenging restaurant and c-store operators to look inward and transform their views. Young brings guest experience insights from his experience as a former senior-level manager at Southwest Airlines, earning consistent No. 1 rankings in customer service and employee satisfaction.

The agenda also features a packed lineup of customer presentations, as Paytronix users collaborate and share in the most valuable part of the program:

One Band, One Sound - Benefits of Unifying Your Stack – Explore how a unified technology stack drives stronger, more efficient guest engagement, featuring Evelyn Alba ( TXB) and Kim Jensen Pitts ( Cowboy Chicken) .





– Explore how a unified technology stack drives stronger, more efficient guest engagement, featuring Evelyn Alba ( and Kim Jensen Pitts ( . Understanding Catering and Loyalty: A New Application for Loyalty – Catering is no longer your only revenue workhorse - it’s becoming a competitive battleground for loyalty. Amber Gadsby ( QDOBA ) shares measurable ways to drive repeat catering orders through loyalty engagement.





– Catering is no longer your only revenue workhorse - it’s becoming a competitive battleground for loyalty. Amber Gadsby ( ) shares measurable ways to drive repeat catering orders through loyalty engagement. The Frontier of Loyalty in Restaurants – What do restaurant executives really think about the future of loyalty? Olga Lopategui ( Restaurant Loyalty Specialists ) shares findings from her latest study interviewing 50 restaurant leaders.





– What do restaurant executives really think about the future of loyalty? Olga Lopategui ( ) shares findings from her latest study interviewing 50 restaurant leaders. Compliant and Profiting: Tier 4 with Altria – Get a clear, streamlined overview of what Tier 4 requires and how c-stores can meet these redefined compliance standards. Cameron McNamera and Taylor Bromley ( Altria ) teach essential steps to stay compliant with age-restricted products, secure incentives, and operate smoothly.





– Get a clear, streamlined overview of what Tier 4 requires and how c-stores can meet these redefined compliance standards. Cameron McNamera and Taylor Bromley ( ) teach essential steps to stay compliant with age-restricted products, secure incentives, and operate smoothly. Client Case Study: Dual Approach - Why You Should Split Your Program in Two – Missy West and Tammy Lucich ( Taco Mac ) share the loyalty program effectiveness realized when the Brewniversity Manager and Director of Marketing divided their program into two distinct tracks. Splitting your program can strengthen performance without adding complexity.





– Missy West and Tammy Lucich ( ) share the loyalty program effectiveness realized when the Brewniversity Manager and Director of Marketing divided their program into two distinct tracks. Splitting your program can strengthen performance without adding complexity. Client Case Study: Cheers For A (Loyalty) Cause - Giving Back and Benefiting – Learn how Hayley Mitman and the Global Partners team transformed community support into a powerful loyalty accelerator through their Cheers for a Cause program. Go behind the scenes to see how the initiative was built in a session on how purpose-driven programs can strengthen communities and supercharge loyalty performance.



PX|NXT is where bold ideas meet real-world impact — to create the future of guest engagement, live and in action. For more information, FAQs and video highlights from last year, visit https://www.paytronix.com/pxnxt.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.