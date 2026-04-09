TransGlobal Assets Inc.’s (OTCID: TMSH) Subsidiary, M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., Enters Late‑Stage Negotiations for a Transformative Partnership or Acquisition

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH) announces that its subsidiary, M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., has entered late‑stage negotiations for a major strategic partnership or full acquisition—a development the company views as a potentially defining moment in its corporate evolution.

The contemplated transaction targets the explosive global eyewear sector, a market exceeding $200 billion annually, where margins routinely surpass 300% and demand for authentic, heritage‑driven vintage eyewear is accelerating worldwide. M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. operates at the center of this surge, leveraging a vertically integrated model spanning import, retail, wholesale, export, and high‑margin lens packages through advanced lab partnerships.

The partner currently in negotiations brings global distribution power, deep optical manufacturing infrastructure, and a footprint that spans North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The combined platform would create a high‑velocity engine capable of scaling rapidly across multiple continents.

Christopher Villareale, President of TransGlobal Assets Inc., stated: “We are in the final stages of a negotiation that has the potential to fundamentally reshape the trajectory of this company. The scale, the synergy, the momentum—everything is aligning. This is not a routine expansion. This is a structural shift in our capabilities and our reach. What we are building with M Love Vintage has the potential to send a shockwave through the sector and redefine what TMSH represents in the marketplace.”

The company emphasizes that while no definitive agreement has been executed, the strategic alignment between the parties is strong, the commercial rationale is compelling, and the potential upside is significant.

Further updates will be released as developments unfold.

About TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH):

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a diversified holdings company focused on high‑growth sectors, strategic acquisitions, and operational expansion across its subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH)

Investor Relations

reno@mlovesvintageholdings.com

Website: https://mlovesvintageholdings.com/