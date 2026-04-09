Fate Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Second Quarter 2026 Conferences

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in five upcoming investor conferences in the second quarter of 2026.

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: April 14th

Bank of America Healthcare Conference 2026

Location: Encore at the Wynn - Las Vegas, NV

Date: May 13th

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

Location: Nasdaq - New York, NY

Date: May 19th

2026 Jeffries Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Marriott Marquis - New York, NY

Date: June 4th

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel - Miami Beach, FL

Date: June10th

The Company may participate in a presentation or a fireside chat at these conferences. When available, a live webcast will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website following the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Ryan Douglas

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

IR@fatetherapeutics.com