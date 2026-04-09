47 Drill Holes. 27,000 Feet. One of the Largest Uranium Deposits in America. And an Integrated Nuclear Platform with Both the Fuel and Reactor technology.

RENO, Nev., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — There is a reason the nuclear sector has generated triple-digit returns over the past year.[1] The world needs clean baseload power. AI data centers are consuming electricity at a rate that solar and wind cannot currently reliably supply. Governments are committing tens of billions to nuclear deployment. And the fuel that makes it all work — uranium — is in a structural supply deficit that is getting worse, not better.[2]

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) has returned approximately 120% over the past twelve months.[1] Oklo has returned 125% in a year on zero revenue.[3] NuScale Power has drawn significant trading volume as the only NRC-approved SMR design.[4] And the U.S. Government just put $80 billion behind Cameco and Westinghouse to build new reactors.[5] The nuclear trade is not only speculative anymore. It is backed by government capital, utility contracts, and a global reactor construction pipeline of approximately 65 units.[6]

They are the ones that own the resources and the technology — in American soil — that the nuclear renaissance requires to function. And one of them just announced a drill program that could move a significant American deposit closer to being a development-stage project.

The Drill Program That Changes Everything for Aurora

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) announced a 27,000-foot drill program at the Aurora Uranium Project — 47 diamond drill holes designed by BBA USA Inc. and will be permitted by SLR International Corporation to advance the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States toward a Pre-Feasibility Study.[7]

This is not exploratory drilling hoping to find something. Aurora already has 32.75 million pounds of indicated uranium and 4.98 million pounds of inferred under SK-1300.[7] The drill program is designed to fill specific data gaps identified in a comprehensive Gap Analysis: resource expansion and definition, classification enhancement, advanced metallurgy and process flow-sheet design, rock mechanics for pit engineering, and hydrogeological analysis. Every hole has a primary purpose plus secondary and tertiary objectives — maximizing data output while minimizing program size.[7]

“While each drill hole has been assigned a primary purpose, it has also been carefully crafted to concurrently fulfill additional secondary and tertiary goals, thereby limiting the size of the overall drill program without compromising on any of its objectives,” said Vishal Gupta, Eagle’s VP of Operations.[7]

Drilling is expected to commence in early July. Two to three rigs. Three to four months. Eagle has the funds to complete it. And the data feeds directly into the PFS — the study that converts Aurora from a deposit into a mine plan with economics.[7]

But what makes Eagle different from every other uranium explorer is the other half of its strategy. Eagle is not just a mining company. It is building a vertically integrated nuclear energy platform that combines domestic uranium resources with exclusive Small Modular Reactor technology. Own the fuel. Own the reactor. In a market where the U.S. imports 95% of its uranium and is committing $80 billion to build new reactors, that is not just a business plan — it is a capability gap the government is trying to fill.[5][8]

CONTINUED… Read this and more on Eagle Nuclear at: Equity-Insider.com

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) — NuScale holds the distinction of having the first and only Small Modular Reactor design to receive NRC approval — its uprated 77 MWe NuScale Power Module.[4] The company partnered with ENTRA1 Energy and TVA to deploy up to 6 GW of SMR capacity across TVA’s seven-state service region — potentially the largest nuclear deployment in a generation.[4] NuScale is also partnering with Oak Ridge National Laboratory on AI-enabled reactor design. The company ended 2025 with approximately $836 million in cash.[4] NuScale proves the market will assign significant value to SMR technology alone.

Denison Mines (NYSE: DNN) — Denison’s Phoenix project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin is now construction-ready following regulatory progress at the CNSC, with an estimated construction cost of $600 million and over $700 million in cash, physical uranium, and investments on hand.[9] Denison is pioneering in-situ recovery mining for high-grade unconformity deposits — a technical innovation that could reduce costs and environmental impact. The company’s market capitalization of approximately $3.1 billion reflects the value the market assigns to permitted, construction-ready uranium projects.[9] Eagle’s drill program is a critical step toward achieving similar development milestones at Aurora.

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) — Oklo has assembled a customer pipeline of approximately 14 GW, anchored by a landmark 12 GW agreement with Switch for data center power and a letter of intent with Equinix for 500 MW.[3] The stock has returned approximately 125% over the past year despite the company being pre-commercial and pre-revenue — a valuation driven in part by the market’s conviction that advanced nuclear technology will command premium value as AI-driven electricity demand accelerates.[3] Oklo demonstrates what happens when the market recognizes a differentiated nuclear platform with strategic positioning in the AI power infrastructure buildout — the same convergence of fuel security and advanced reactor technology that Eagle’s integrated model is designed to capture.

NexGen just got final approval for a 30-million-pound mine. Cameco is backed by $80 billion in government capital. Oklo trades on a 14 GW pipeline with zero revenue. And Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) — the company that owns the largest conventional uranium deposit in the United States and is building a vertically integrated platform spanning fuel and reactor technology — just launched a 27,000-foot drill program to advance Aurora toward a Pre-Feasibility Study. The drill rigs start in July. Aurora’s development timeline just started.

For more information on Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), visit Equity-Insider.com

Sources:

[1] Global X Uranium ETF (URA) performance data, trailing 12 months as of March 2026.

[2] World Nuclear Association, 'The Nuclear Fuel Report: Global Scenarios for Demand and Supply Availability,' 2025.

[3] Oklo Inc., Corporate Presentations, SEC Filings, and 24/7 Wall St. analysis, March 2026.

[4] NuScale Power Corp., Corporate Press Releases and SEC Filings; NRC Design Approval, May 2025.

[5] Cameco Corp. / U.S. Government / Brookfield, Westinghouse Strategic Partnership Announcement.

[6] World Nuclear Association, 'World Nuclear Power Reactors & Uranium Requirements,' March 2026.

[7] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., Drill Program Announcement Press Release, April 1, 2026.

[8] U.S. Energy Information Administration, Uranium Marketing Annual Report; USGS 2025 Critical Minerals List.

[9] Denison Mines Corp., Phoenix Project Update and Q4 2025 Financial Results / SEC Filings.

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