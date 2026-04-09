CHERRY XTRFY Launches New Compact Magnetic Switch Keyboard with TMR Technology

AUERBACH IN DER OBERPFALZ, Germany, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The K5 Pro TMR Compact takes CHERRY XTRFY’s popular K5 keyboard to a new level. This gaming keyboard, featuring CHERRY MK Crystal Magnetic switches and TMR sensing technology, combines precise input and ultra-fast response times with a compact, stylish design.

“The K5 has become an iconic keyboard in the CHERRY XTRFY range, and with TMR, we’re taking it even further. As the next evolution in magnetic keyboards, TMR delivers higher precision and greater flexibility, while 8000 Hz polling brings you a faster, more responsive gaming experience than ever. With full customizability for every keypress and the features gamers need for a competitive advantage, the K5 Pro TMR is built for those who play for the win,” says Joakim Jansson, Director of Product Management at CHERRY.

Micrometer-level precision and fully customizable keystrokes

The key component of CHERRY XTRFY‘s new gaming keyboard is Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, considered the next evolutionary step in magnetic switches. Compared to Hall Effect sensing, TMR delivers even greater precision by capturing extremely small changes in the magnetic field, enabling accuracy down to 0.01 mm.

For gamers, this technology translates to noticeably higher sensitivity and shorter response times. Paired with CHERRY MagCrate software, it also enables complete control over every keystroke, including fine-tuning actuation points and assigning multiple functions to a single key based on how far or how long it’s pressed.

Ultra-fast response for competitive gaming

The K5 Pro TMR Compact boasts an 8000 Hz polling rate, transmitting signals to the computer up to eight times per millisecond. Combined with TMR, which detects keystrokes without mechanical contact, the keyboard delivers maximum sensitivity, stable signals, and minimal latency. This enables extremely fast reactions, an essential advantage in competitive games.

Design meets performance

ARGB LED strip lighting elevates the setup with a dynamic spectrum of colors, enhancing the K5 Pro TMR’s sleek design. Advanced features further refine the experience: with hot-swap support, switches can be easily replaced with other magnetic options, while the keyboard's construction ensures a premium typing experience. A high-quality metal plate construction, combined with multi-layer damping and pre-lubricated, PCB-mounted stabilizers, guarantees smooth, vibration-free, and acoustically clear feedback. This results in greater comfort during extended gaming sessions while allowing users to fine-tune the feel to their preferences.

The compact 65% layout also provides the necessary freedom for wide mouse movements and ensures a clean, ergonomic setup. High-quality materials and a stylish design complete the package. Combined with ultra-fast TMR performance, the K5 Pro TMR is the ultimate tool for ambitious gamers who demand uncompromising precision, speed, and comfort.

The CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR Compact is available now at a recommended retail price of 149.99 Euros.

Further information about CHERRY XTRFY products can be found at cherry.de

Test samples are now available upon request.

About Cherry SE

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones and headsets for applications in office, gaming and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai) and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), USA (Chicago), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

Contact

Max Borges Agency

cherry@maxborgesagency.com

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