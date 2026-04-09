Circana Announces 2025 U.S. CPG Growth Leaders

Chicago, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC released the 14th annual 2025 U.S. CPG Growth Leaders report today. The research explores the strategies driving top consumer packaged goods companies ranging from $100 million to $8 billion or more in annual sales across the U.S. retail landscape. This year, the analysis proves that companies earn growth precisely where trust, value, and relevance meet.

The findings show major shifts in the market, with private label and smaller manufacturers making under $1 billion gaining market share. Retail food and beverage sales grew by 3% in 2025, while non-food sales slowed to 2%. Winning companies captured growth by offering rich consumer bonds, true authenticity, relentless value, rewritten occasions and continuous discovery to meet changing shopper needs.

“Winning today means putting the consumer first and staying authentic,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor at Circana. “Brands that build real trust and offer clear value are connecting deeply with shoppers and building lasting loyalty in a highly competitive space.”

“When you look at this year’s biggest success stories, technology sits at the center,” said Cara Loeys, vice president and industry advisor for Circana. “We see top brands teaming up with AI partners to speed up how they research, create and sell, staying ahead of the rapidly evolving and increasingly informed wants of today’s consumer. Furthermore, leading companies are adopting social-first marketing and community-driven models to forge better relationships with younger households.”



2025 Growth Leader Rankings

This year’s report recognizes top performers across multiple revenue tiers. Leading the $8 billion–plus group are Red Bull North America, Unilever, Kimberly-Clark, L’Oreal and The Coca-Cola Company, each demonstrating exceptional market share and sales growth.

In the $2.5 billion–$8 billion category, Chobani, Celsius, BellRing Brands (Premier Protein), Georgia-Pacific and Driscoll’s stood out for their impressive performance. Among companies with $1 billion–$2.5 billion in revenue, Ornua (Kerrygold), Sazerac, Freshpet, Daisy and Pharmavite led the way.

The $500 million–$1 billion tier was topped by eos Products, Chomps and Milo’s Tea Company, while Nurri, Snack Innovations (Drizzilicious) and Stateside Vodka (Surfside) led among $100 million–$500 million companies.

Learn more insights from Circana’s 2025 U.S. CPG Growth Leaders report.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



