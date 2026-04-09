NETSOL Technologies renews multi-million-dollar agreement with tier-one multinational bank in the United Kingdom

ENCINO, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with a tier-one multinational bank in the United Kingdom, with a multi-million-dollar extension for the continued use of NETSOL’s finance and leasing platform.

Under this renewed agreement, the bank will continue leveraging NETSOL’s finance and leasing platform to support its retail and wholesale finance operations.

The extension builds on a relationship spanning more than 15 years and reinforces NETSOL’s presence in the UK asset finance market.

“Our continued partnership with this leading multinational bank reflects the role of our technology and the enduring trust we have built over the years,” said Naeem Ghauri, Co-Founder and President at NETSOL Technologies Inc.

“Securing this multi-million-dollar renewal reflects our deep understanding of the asset finance ecosystem in the United Kingdom,” added Asad Ghauri, Global Head of Sales and GMD Europe at NETSOL Technologies Inc. “As the industry evolves, we remain focused on advancing innovation and delivering solutions that drive operational excellence and sustainable growth for our clients.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

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