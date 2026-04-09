OroCommerce 7.0 Ships Production-Ready Platform-Native AI to B2B Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroCommerce today announced version 7.0, combining enterprise infrastructure upgrades with AI co-pilots that run on unified commerce data.

The release solves the infrastructure problem blocking AI adoption in B2B. Most organizations struggle to deploy AI because their commerce data sits in fragmented systems. OroCommerce 7.0 unifies identity management, payments, orders, and inventory in one platform, giving AI the clean, structured data it requires to operate reliably.

With that foundation in place, teams can:

Manage enterprise identity with OpenID Connect and SCIM for secure provisioning and Single Sign-On (SSO).

Handle payments natively through OroPay, connecting invoicing and order workflows.

Automate recurring orders.

Give buyers real-time visibility into stock across product pages and checkout.

Import external orders and complex product data with mapping and normalization, making it usable for both back-office teams and front-end buyers.

Use SmartInsights to query business questions in plain English and generate reports and data visualizations on the fly, without the need to build complex reports.

Automate back-office tasks with SmartAssistant using natural language commands, such as generating quotes, creating orders, or building shopping lists.

Process large purchase orders (700+ line items) with SmartOrder, including matching customer product numbers to internal SKUs.



All of this is accessed through OroIQ, the native AI layer and conversational interface for OroCommerce. OroIQ acts as the gateway to every backoffice AI capability, letting teams query data, execute tasks, and operate tools like SmartAssistant and SmartInsights from a single, natural language interface, all included as part of the standard platform, with no additional AI fees.

"We aren’t hearing customers ask for AI roadmaps, they’re asking for AI that works today," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and Co-Founder of OroCommerce. "Our focus is giving teams practical tools they can use right now, backed by a secure foundation. Seeing reports from our customers that SmartOrder is already boosting productivity by at least 20% validates our approach and drives us to keep building."

IDC's recent PlanScape on agentic commerce identifies "constrained autonomy" as the practical path for enterprise AI adoption. The research emphasizes clean data and governed workflows before scaling autonomous capabilities. OroCommerce 7.0 follows this model: AI co-pilots run on structured commerce data with built-in guardrails, auditability, and controls.



Organizations not ready for AI benefit from enterprise identity management and unified commerce operations. Those deploying AI get production-ready co-pilots included in standard licensing.

OroCommerce 7.0 is available now . Sign up for a live demo at https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0thvfF0 .

Contact Details:



Name: Tamir White

Title: Director, Global Demand Generation

Company: Oro Inc.

Email: tamir@oroinc.com