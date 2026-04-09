SAIC Appoints AI Expert Paul Eremenko and Cybersecurity Leader Admiral Mike Rogers to Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) today announced that Paul Eremenko and retired Navy Adm. Michael Rogers have been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Both will become members of the Audit Committee and the Technology Committee of the Board. Their addition expands the SAIC Board from 11 to 13 members.

Eremenko is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of P-1 AI, a company focused on developing agentic AI for complex systems engineering. His expertise in AI, aerospace research and development, and managing advanced technology organizations position him as a pioneer in driving technological transformation and the ability to provide the Board with crucial insights that will guide strategic decisions.

Adm. Rogers retired in 2018 as a four-star Navy officer after concurrently serving from 2014 to 2018 as both National Security Agency (NSA) Director and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command. Since 2019, he has served as Senior Advisor to the Brunswick Group. His leadership in cybersecurity, intelligence, defense technology, digital innovation, AI, and quantum computing make him uniquely qualified to provide vital insights and governance to the Board.

“I welcome Paul Eremenko and Admiral Mike Rogers to the SAIC Board as we advance our strategy to align investments to federal mission priorities while also driving innovation-led growth and shareholder value,” said Donna Morea, SAIC Board Chair. “Their expertise in technology, AI, cybersecurity, and intelligence will be invaluable in accelerating the critical missions of our customers.”

More about Paul Eremenko

Eremenko brings extensive experience across private, public, government and military sectors to the Board. From 2018 to 2019, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at United Technologies Corporation, leading 30,000 engineers and contributing to a merger that formed Raytheon Technologies. From 2020 to 2024, he was CEO of Universal Hydrogen Co., operating the world’s largest fuel cell-powered passenger airliner.

He also previously worked as CTO of Airbus SE, founding CEO of ACubed (Airbus' Silicon Valley innovation center), and served on Airbus Ventures' investment committee. He was Director of Engineering at Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group (including Motorola Mobility). At the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an independent research and development agency within the-then U.S. Department of Defense (now Department of War), he was Deputy Director and Acting Director of the Tactical Technology Office, an effort that earned him the Distinguished Public Service Medal.

Eremenko currently serves on the Board of Directors of Eve Holding Inc. He earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in aeronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and California Institute of Technology, respectively. He also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University.

More about Adm. Mike Rogers

Adm. Rogers brings more than 37 years of experience and expertise in military operations, cyber operations, intelligence, advanced technology, national security, and the defense of U.S. military networks. He became a Navy flag officer in 2007 and served as Director of Intelligence for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Joint Staff from 2007 to 2011. From 2011 to 2014, he led U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. Tenth Fleet. Prior to becoming a flag officer, he held numerous assignments from 1981 to 2007 in maritime operations, cryptology, intelligence, and joint operations both afloat and ashore around the world.

Concluding his military career as the NSA Director and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command (2014-2018), Adm. Rogers led the nation’s premier signals intelligence organization and the unified command responsible for defending U.S. military networks and conducting cyber operations worldwide. He advised the President, Secretary of Defense, Director of National Intelligence, and Congressional leaders on cyber threats.

Adm. Rogers holds a bachelor’s business degree from Auburn University, a master’s degree in national security from National Defense University graduating with highest distinction and is a graduate (with distinction) of the U.S. Naval War College. He is also a MIT Seminar XXI fellow and a Harvard University Senior Executive in National Security alum.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jon Raviv

investorelations@saic.com