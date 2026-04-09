Fusemachines CEO Sameer Maskey Highlights Agentic AI Opportunity and Growth Strategy in Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading enterprise AI company, today released a shareholder letter from its Founder and CEO Dr. Sameer Maskey outlining the company’s vision and positioning in the emerging era of agentic AI.

With more than 25 years of experience in artificial intelligence, Dr. Maskey noted that the industry is entering a new phase where systems are moving beyond assistance to autonomous execution of complex tasks.

“We are at the beginning of a new era, where AI not only assists humans but increasingly takes action on their behalf,” said Dr. Maskey. “This is a fundamental transformation in how work will be accomplished, and we intend to lead in that shift.”

Following its successful NASDAQ listing in 2025, Fusemachines entered 2026 with no debt and improved adjusted EBITDA, supported by operational discipline and cost optimization. As the company looks ahead, its growth strategy is centered on three key areas:

Organic Growth: Expanding sales capabilities, opening new lead generation channels, and strengthening go-to-market execution to build a high quality enterprise pipeline and improve conversion across the funnel.

Expanding sales capabilities, opening new lead generation channels, and strengthening go-to-market execution to build a high quality enterprise pipeline and improve conversion across the funnel. Partnerships: Scaling market reach through strategic collaborations, including Amazon Web Services and other global partners, to accelerate deal flow, enhance customer acquisition, and expand distribution.

Scaling market reach through strategic collaborations, including Amazon Web Services and other global partners, to accelerate deal flow, enhance customer acquisition, and expand distribution. Acquisitions: Pursuing targeted opportunities that align with Fusemachines’ technology, business model, and culture to accelerate capabilities and broaden market presence.



At the core of Fusemachines’ innovation is the evolution of its AI Studio platform, which is being enhanced to support agentic AI systems capable of planning, reasoning, and executing complex enterprise workflows. The company is already demonstrating these capabilities through solutions such as its Interview Agent, which automates key aspects of the hiring process.

Fusemachines differentiates itself by delivering high accuracy, domain specific AI solutions designed to solve critical business challenges and drive measurable return on investment.

The company expects strong growth in 2026, driven by increasing demand for agentic AI, continued platform innovation, and disciplined execution.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the reseller partnership between Fusemachines and Global Teams AI; the expected availability, functionality, and performance of Fusemachines’ Interview AI Agent as offered through Global Teams AI; the anticipated benefits of the partnership for enterprise customers, recruiters, and hiring teams; the potential for more structured, efficient, and informed hiring decisions; customer adoption and usage of Interview AI Agent through Global Teams AI’s client solutions; and the Company’s broader product development, commercialization, and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the successful implementation and execution of the reseller partnership; customer adoption and retention; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver the expected operational, recruiting, and business benefits; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact :

pr@fusemachines.com