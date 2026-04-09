EssentaTor Inc.: The Product Engine Propelling Traditional Banks into Global Stablecoin Finance

Dover, Delaware, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As USD stablecoins move beyond the cryptocurrency sector and toward broader financial adoption, EssentaTor Inc. is positioning itself as a key infrastructure provider for traditional banks, card networks, insurers, and fintech firms seeking to compete in the next era of digital finance. The company announced a cross-generational product and solutions framework designed to accelerate the large-scale adoption of USD stablecoins and support the transition from conventional banking models to Web 3.0 finance.





Currently, the application scenarios for USD stablecoins are predominantly confined to the cryptocurrency sector. The issuance and distribution of USD stablecoins rely heavily on exchanges such as Binance, OKX, and Coinbase, alongside a segment of crypto-card merchants. While major card networks like Visa and Mastercard have introduced stablecoin bank cards, these remain fundamentally ordinary bank cards devoid of true Web 3.0 value innovation. Consequently, the broader market space and real-world application value of USD stablecoins remain severely limited.

EssentaTor Inc. is a decentralized stablecoin financial and scientific innovation institution, is dedicated to serving as the definitive Scenario Engine and Distribution Bridge to drive the large-scale adoption of USD stablecoins.

Catering to card networks traditional and digital banks, insurance firms, and fintech companies, EssentaTor Inc. introduces a suite of cross-generational products and solution services. These include Web 3.0 Stablecoin Self-Service Debit Cards, Web 3.0 Stablecoin Self-Service Credit Cards, Web 3.0 Stablecoin Insurance, Web 3.0 Stablecoin Consumer Social Benefit Subsidy Cards, and Web 3.0 Stablecoin Self-Service Asset Management.

Within EssentaTor Inc.'s financial ecosystem, users are empowered with absolute capabilities for value autonomy, value circulation, value distribution, and value creation.





Users not only possess autonomy over their account value but can also dynamically execute value circulation, distribution, and creation based on financial markets and their need to integrate with various systems. The right of the bank to hold user deposits and use them for revenue creation is fundamentally returned to users. The dynamic is now redefined: the user becomes the subject of autonomous finance, while the bank transitions into a service provider. The future of finance is Web 3.0 finance—a truly ubiquitous financial ecosystem.

As Web 3.0 banking mechanisms sweep the globe, a massive portion of banks will face not only the risks of deposit flight and customer loss but the complete collapse of their entire business systems.

EssentaTor Inc. equips partner card networks, banks, and insurance companies with a comprehensive suite of product prototypes, offering system development consulting and guidance, as well as Go-to-Market (GTM) and service strategies for banking operations and market departments. We empower partner institutions to move first, break free from homogenized and hyper-competitive market environments, pioneer new markets, and evolve into top-tier global banks—transforming into trillion-dollar, ten-trillion-dollar, or even multi-trillion-dollar financial institutions.

For detailed understanding and collaboration,please download：

W EB K Whitepaper

W EB Kvoucher Whitepaper



