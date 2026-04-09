India Iron Ore Mining Industry Report 2026: Reserves, Production, Competitive Landscape, Major Operating Mines, Major Explorations, and Development Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Iron Ore Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "India Iron ore Mining to 2035" provides a comprehensive coverage of India's iron ore industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, production by company, reserves by country, and world iron ore prices.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the India iron ore industry. It further profiles major iron ore producers, and information on the major active, planned, and exploration projects by region.



India surpassed China as the third-largest iron ore producer in the world with 289.4Mt supply in 2024, contributing 11.3% of the global total. India's iron ore production is anticipated to have increased by 6.3% in 2025 to 307.7Mt, reflecting strong consistent production and sustained mining expansion from major mines such as the Bailadila Iron Ore mines (Bacheli and Kirandul Complex), Nuagaon, Noamundi and Katamati mines as companies aim to rise iron ore production.



Looking ahead, India's iron ore production is anticipated to grow further in 2026 to reach 318.8Mt - a 3.6% year on year (Y-o-Y) increase. This growth will be underpinned by the continuous strong production and ongoing capacity expansions from key producing mines such as the Guali Iron ore Mine, Nuagaon, Naomundi and Bailadila Iron ore mines (Bacheli and Kirandul Complex).



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the India Iron ore mining industry including key demand-driving factors affecting India's iron ore mining industry.

It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, and major exploration, and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the Indian iron ore mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on Indian iron ore production

To identify key players in the Indian iron ore mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects in India an overview of the India

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Coal reserves and resources

Coal production

Competitive landscape

Coal prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade

Mining taxes and royalties

Appendix

Companies Featured

NMDC Ltd

Tata Steel Ltd

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL)

Odisha Mining Corp Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn6gg1

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