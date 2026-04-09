Brazil Iron Ore Mining Industry Report 2026: Competitive Landscape, Major Operating Mines, Reserves, Demand and Trade, Production, Major Explorations, and Development Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Iron Ore Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Brazil Iron ore Mining to 2035" provides a comprehensive coverage of Brazil's iron ore industry. provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, reserves by country, and world iron ore prices.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's iron ore industry such as demand from end-use sectors including steel, construction, and automobile industries. It further profiles major iron ore producers, and information on the major active, planned, and exploration projects.



Brazil is the second largest iron ore producer in the world, accounting for 16.7% of global production in 2024. The country's iron ore production is expected to have increased by 1.9% in 2025 to 437.2Mt. The growth was primarily supported by the strong production from Vale, the country's largest iron ore producer. Additionally, gradual resumption of pelletizing Plant No. 4 and ramp up of the second concentrator at BHP's Samarco mine in December 2024 further supported the country's output.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the India Iron ore mining industry including key demand-driving factors affecting India's iron ore mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, and major exploration, and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

An overview of the Brazil iron ore mining industry.

Key demand driving factors affecting the Brazil iron ore mining industry.

Detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic performance

Iron ore reserves

Iron ore production

Production by company

Iron ore prices

Competitive landscape

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade

Brazil Mining taxes and royalties

Appendix

Companies Featured

Vale

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN)

Anglo American

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u74nvw

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