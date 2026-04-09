Israel Tech Week Moves Forward in Miami Amid Ongoing War in Israel

MIAMI, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the ongoing war in Israel, Israel Tech Week (ISRTW) will move forward with its 2026 Miami conference, positioning itself as one of the few major international platforms taking place outside of the country this year, as many other conferences have been postponed or canceled.

Despite the circumstances, Israeli founders, investors and industry leaders are making the journey to Miami, reflecting a clear commitment to staying connected to global markets and advancing innovation beyond borders. The event, taking place April 27-30, is expected to draw more than 1,500 attendees, including hundreds of participants traveling from Israel and dozens of startups presenting on stage in the startup showcase.

For many, the event represents one of the few opportunities this year to meet face-to-face with investors and partners outside of Israel.

“Israel Tech Week has always been about creating opportunities for innovation to extend beyond borders,” said Lior Halabi, co-founder of ISRTW. “This year, bringing the event to life carries added significance. It creates a space for Israeli founders and investors to stay visible, continue building and engage directly with global partners at a time when that access is more important than ever.”





The conference will open with remarks from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and feature panel discussions across nine technology verticals. Sessions will take place across Miami, with the main conference hub anchored at The LAB Miami, and will include private executive breakfasts, investor roundtables and startup showcases designed to facilitate meaningful business connections.

ISRTW 2026 will also feature a high-caliber lineup of speakers across technology, investment and government, bringing together leaders actively shaping their respective industries.

Below are some of the remarkable keynote speakers who will be featured at the event:

David Blumberg, Blumberg Capital

Founder of Blumberg Capital, a global venture capital firm, with a track record of high-profile exits including Nutanix, Braze and DoubleVerify, and a former executive at Check Point Software Technologies during its foundational growth.

Founder of Blumberg Capital, a global venture capital firm, with a track record of high-profile exits including Nutanix, Braze and DoubleVerify, and a former executive at Check Point Software Technologies during its foundational growth. Ed Sim, boldstart ventures

Founder of boldstart ventures, a multi-year fixture on the Forbes Midas Seed List and lead investor in enterprise companies like Snyk and Protect AI, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks for $700 million.

Founder of boldstart ventures, a multi-year fixture on the Forbes Midas Seed List and lead investor in enterprise companies like Snyk and Protect AI, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks for $700 million. Michael Barbero, MDB Partners & Former Lieutenant General, U.S. Army

Retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and former director of the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO), a decorated combat commander who served 46 months in Iraq across three tours and oversaw a $13 billion program to train and equip Iraqi security forces.

Retired lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and former director of the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO), a decorated combat commander who served 46 months in Iraq across three tours and oversaw a $13 billion program to train and equip Iraqi security forces. Jackie Soffer, Turnberry

Chairman and CEO of Turnberry, a premier real estate company with a $10 billion development history, and the driving force behind the 2.8 million-square-foot Aventura Mall and the $4 billion SoLé Mia mixed-use community in North Miami.

Chairman and CEO of Turnberry, a premier real estate company with a $10 billion development history, and the driving force behind the 2.8 million-square-foot Aventura Mall and the $4 billion SoLé Mia mixed-use community in North Miami. Peter Yared, InCountry

Founder and CEO of InCountry and AgentCloak AI, a veteran entrepreneur who has founded and sold six enterprise software companies to industry giants including Oracle, Citrix and VMware, and former CTO of CBS Interactive.

Founder and CEO of InCountry and AgentCloak AI, a veteran entrepreneur who has founded and sold six enterprise software companies to industry giants including Oracle, Citrix and VMware, and former CTO of CBS Interactive. Armando Codina, Codina Partners

Founder and executive chairman of Codina Partners, a South Florida real estate developer behind the Downtown Doral project, and a board member of The Home Depot, with a diverse investment portfolio spanning multifamily housing and luxury automotive groups.

Founder and executive chairman of Codina Partners, a South Florida real estate developer behind the Downtown Doral project, and a board member of The Home Depot, with a diverse investment portfolio spanning multifamily housing and luxury automotive groups. Arnaud Karsenti, 13th Floor Investments

Managing principal of 13th Floor Investments, a Miami-based real estate firm that has managed more than $5 billion in assets, and a serial entrepreneur who founded Collegeboxes before its acquisition by U-Haul.

Managing principal of 13th Floor Investments, a Miami-based real estate firm that has managed more than $5 billion in assets, and a serial entrepreneur who founded Collegeboxes before its acquisition by U-Haul. Michael Coates, Former CISO, Twitter & Mozilla

Former chief information security officer at Twitter and Mozilla with two decades of cybersecurity leadership, including roles at CoinList and OWASP, and a venture-backed founder whose previous security startup was acquired.

Former chief information security officer at Twitter and Mozilla with two decades of cybersecurity leadership, including roles at CoinList and OWASP, and a venture-backed founder whose previous security startup was acquired. Scott Srebnick, Goldman Properties

CEO of Goldman Properties and owner of The LAB Miami, a veteran leader spearheading the evolution of Wynwood into a global innovation hub through creative real estate and placemaking.

CEO of Goldman Properties and owner of The LAB Miami, a veteran leader spearheading the evolution of Wynwood into a global innovation hub through creative real estate and placemaking. Andrew Parker, Papa

Founder and CEO of Papa, a health-tech unicorn that has raised $240 million to combat elder loneliness, and an early leader in telehealth who helped scale MDLIVE before launching his own platform.

Founder and CEO of Papa, a health-tech unicorn that has raised $240 million to combat elder loneliness, and an early leader in telehealth who helped scale MDLIVE before launching his own platform. Natti Ginor, Jefferies

Managing director and head of Israel investment banking at Jefferies, a veteran financier who has led more than $45 billion in transactions, including deals for Monday.com, Fiverr and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.





“The strength of Israel Tech Week comes from the caliber of voices we bring together,” said Ayal Stern, co-founder of ISRTW. “This year’s speakers are not just thought leaders; they are the people actively building, investing in and shaping the future of their industries, creating opportunities for those in the room.”

New sponsors include Jefferies, joining as a premier partner, alongside Holland & Knight and Stratos Ventures, further reinforcing the conference’s reach across finance, legal and defense technology sectors.

Conference passes are now available, with options ranging from general admission to VIP access, offering entry to panels, networking events and exclusive programming throughout the week.

Founded by Lior Halabi and Ayal Stern, ISRTW is a global platform connecting Israeli innovation with the United States and international markets. The event has welcomed more than 1,500 attendees, featured over 150 speakers and engaged more than 50 partners from Israel, the United States and global markets.

For more information about ISRTW, including programming, speakers and registration, visit www.israeltechweek.com and follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn . For press inquiries, please contact media@israeltechweek.com or anayansy@yansymedia.com .

About Israel Tech Week

Israel Tech Week is a global innovation conference designed to connect Israel’s technology ecosystem with the United States and international markets. Through conferences, curated networking and strategic partnerships, Israel Tech Week brings together startups, investors, enterprises and industry leaders to showcase Israeli innovation and foster cross-border collaboration. The platform focuses on facilitating meaningful partnerships, knowledge exchange and market expansion opportunities across sectors.

Media Contact:

Israel Tech Week

media@israeltechweek.com

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