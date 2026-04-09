Liquid Fertilizer Market to Reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2035, Driven by Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Crop Nutrition | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Liquid Fertilizer Market size was valued at USD 2.95 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

The growing need for effective and eco-friendly crop nutrition solutions is driving the growth of the liquid fertilizer market. The use of liquid fertilizer in cereals, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds is increasing due to the growing use of precision agriculture and fertigation techniques.





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The U.S. Liquid Fertilizer Market size was valued at USD 0.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.79 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.69%.

Precision farming and effective nutrient management techniques are driving the expansion of the liquid fertilizer market. The nation's demand for liquid fertilizers is largely driven by the production of corn, soybeans, and wheat.

Increasing Number of Investments to Augment Market Growth Globally

Because liquid fertilizers enable quicker uptake, simpler fertigation integration, and more accurate nutrient management than traditional solids, farmers worldwide are switching to them. The use of liquid fertilizer solutions on high-value crops is increasing in order to meet the demands for food security as arable land becomes more scarce and yield pressures increase. Because liquid forms enable better timing and dosage, this development is particularly noticeable in areas implementing drip irrigation and precision agricultural methods. Global fertilizer use is expected to reach 205 million tons in 2025.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Nitrogen led the market with a 42.30% share in 2025 due to their essential role in boosting crop yields, especially for cereals, grains, and oilseeds. The micronutrients registered the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.60% as they provide rapid nutrient uptake, higher efficiency, and compatibility with fertigation systems.

By Crop Type

Cereals and grains dominated the market with 38.90% in 2025 due to their extensive cultivation and high nutrient requirements. Fruits and vegetables showed the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.40% driven by the need for improved yield, fruit quality, and precision nutrient management.

By Production Process

Synthetic fertilizers led with 64.70% in 2025 as they are cost-effective, widely available, and deliver consistent nutrient levels for large-scale farming. Organic fertilizers registered the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.20% as farmers increasingly adopt sustainable agricultural practices, focusing on soil health, environmental safety, and organic certification.

By Mode of Application

Fertigation led the market with 40.80% in 2025 due to its efficiency, ability to deliver nutrients directly through irrigation systems, and ease of integration in precision agriculture. Foliar application showed the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.90% as it allows rapid correction of nutrient deficiencies, enhances crop quality, and minimizes wastage.

By Compound

Non-complex fertilizers held 58.10% in 2025 due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of application, and high availability. Complex fertilizers were the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.10% as farmers seek efficient solutions to improve soil fertility, crop health, and yield quality.

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Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific dominated the liquid fertilizer market in 2025, accounting for 45.36% of revenue share. The region's widespread cereal agriculture, growing use of irrigation, and government assistance increased demand. For greater nutrient efficiency and quicker uptake, farmers in nations like China and India are increasingly switching to liquid formulations.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Liquid Fertilizer Market over 2026-2035, with a projected CAGR of 4.85% due to advanced farming systems, precision irrigation, and large‑scale commercial operations foster strong liquid fertilizer use for major crops, such as corn and soybeans.

Key Players:

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International ASA

The Mosaic Company

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

ICL Group Ltd.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

EuroChem Group AG

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

OCP Group

SQM S.A.

Coromandel International Limited

AgroLiquid

Kugler Company

Plant Food Company, Inc.

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Compo Expert GmbH

Nufarm Limited

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Yara International ASA partnered with PepsiCo Europe to supply low‑carbon fertilizers and advanced precision farming tools across more than 1,000 farms in multiple European countries, supporting sustainable crop production, reduced emissions, and optimized nutrient efficiency.

In August 2024, ICL Group Ltd. signed a five‑year distribution agreement worth approximately USD 170 million with AMP Holdings in China, enabling supply of specialty water‑soluble fertilizers for high-value crops, enhancing market reach, supporting precision agriculture, and promoting efficient nutrient management across major horticultural regions.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Production Capacity & Output Analysis – helps you evaluate global and regional production volumes, manufacturing capacity of key players, and historical growth trends in liquid fertilizer production.

– helps you evaluate global and regional production volumes, manufacturing capacity of key players, and historical growth trends in liquid fertilizer production. Crop-Wise Consumption & Usage Insights – helps you understand fertilizer demand across cereals, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, and other crop segments along with farm-level usage patterns.

– helps you understand fertilizer demand across cereals, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, and other crop segments along with farm-level usage patterns. Application Intensity & Seasonal Demand Trends – helps you analyze per hectare consumption and identify peak usage periods across different agricultural cycles.

– helps you analyze per hectare consumption and identify peak usage periods across different agricultural cycles. Global Trade & Export-Import Dynamics – helps you assess country-wise trade volumes, leading exporters and importers, and evolving trade balance trends.

– helps you assess country-wise trade volumes, leading exporters and importers, and evolving trade balance trends. Market Penetration & Product Shift Analysis – helps you evaluate the adoption of liquid fertilizers compared to solid/granular alternatives across key markets.

– helps you evaluate the adoption of liquid fertilizers compared to solid/granular alternatives across key markets. Technology Adoption & Advanced Formulation Insights – helps you uncover the uptake of biofertilizers, micronutrient blends, and other advanced liquid fertilizer technologies.

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