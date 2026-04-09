Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at CTO Realty Growth caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (i) CTO’s dividends were less sustainable than investors were led to believe; (ii) the Company used deceptive and unsustainable practices to artificially inflate its AFFO and overstate the true profitability of its Ashford Lane property; (iii) accordingly, CTO’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own CTO and purchased prior to February 18, 2021 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814