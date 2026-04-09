Top 10 Wealth Management Sector Themes and Impacts Strategic Intelligence Report 2026

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Wealth Management Sector Scorecard 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers 10 key themes-including artificial intelligence, regulation, and ESG-and assesses how well providers in the wealth space are positioned for the future based on their competitive position in the themes disrupting their sector.



Digital investment platforms have been a hot topic in the wealth industry. As they seek to capture more market share, traditional players are recognizing their value and acquiring or partnering.

ESG services remain a key theme for wealth management, particularly after the collapse of the Net Zero Banking Alliance. Expansion in this theme has slowed down since, but wealth managers continue to launch ESG funds.

Although many changes in the right direction are being made, fines and cybersecurity issues have been prevalent in recent years among many providers in the wealth industry.



Report Scope

Traditional wealth players must invest in AI and machine learning for personalized services.

ESG services are crucial, with multiple ESG funds and ratings being launched.

Addressing regulatory, data privacy, and cybersecurity issues is vital for longevity.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the key themes within the wealth management sector.

Learn about the likely leaders and laggards in the wealth sector over the next five years, enabling you to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Themes



4. Sector Scorecard: Wealth Management



5. Thematic Research Methodology



6. About the Analyst



7. Contact the Publisher



Companies Featured

ABN AMRO

Bank of China

Banque

Barclays

BMO

BNP Paribas

BNY Mellon

Charles Schwab

China Merchants Bank

Citigroup

DBS

Deutsche Bank

Edmond de Rothschild

EFG International

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

ICBC

Investec

J. Safra Sarasin

JPMorgan Chase

Julius Baer

Lombard Odier

Merrill Lynch

Morgan Stanley

NatWest

Nordea

Northern Trust

Nedbank

OCBC

Pictet

RBC

Rothschild & Co

Santander

Societe Generale

Standard Chartered

TD Bank

UBP

UBS

Vontobel

Wells Fargo

Raymond James

ICICI

Betterment

Wealthfront

Acorns

Vanguard

Moneyfarm

Wealthify

Empower Retirement

True Wealth

Fidelity

Robinhood

SoFi

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Scalable Capital

Credit Agricole

CIC

SigFig

Santander

Nomura

CIBC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8iuc8

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