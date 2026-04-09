Top 10 Wealth Management Sector Themes and Impacts Strategic Intelligence Report 2026

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Wealth Management Sector Scorecard 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers 10 key themes-including artificial intelligence, regulation, and ESG-and assesses how well providers in the wealth space are positioned for the future based on their competitive position in the themes disrupting their sector.
Digital investment platforms have been a hot topic in the wealth industry. As they seek to capture more market share, traditional players are recognizing their value and acquiring or partnering.
ESG services remain a key theme for wealth management, particularly after the collapse of the Net Zero Banking Alliance. Expansion in this theme has slowed down since, but wealth managers continue to launch ESG funds.
Although many changes in the right direction are being made, fines and cybersecurity issues have been prevalent in recent years among many providers in the wealth industry.
Report Scope
- Traditional wealth players must invest in AI and machine learning for personalized services.
- ESG services are crucial, with multiple ESG funds and ratings being launched.
- Addressing regulatory, data privacy, and cybersecurity issues is vital for longevity.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the key themes within the wealth management sector.
- Learn about the likely leaders and laggards in the wealth sector over the next five years, enabling you to gain a competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Themes
4. Sector Scorecard: Wealth Management
5. Thematic Research Methodology
6. About the Analyst
7. Contact the Publisher
Companies Featured
- ABN AMRO
- Bank of China
- Banque
- Barclays
- BMO
- BNP Paribas
- BNY Mellon
- Charles Schwab
- China Merchants Bank
- Citigroup
- DBS
- Deutsche Bank
- Edmond de Rothschild
- EFG International
- Goldman Sachs
- HSBC
- ICBC
- Investec
- J. Safra Sarasin
- JPMorgan Chase
- Julius Baer
- Lombard Odier
- Merrill Lynch
- Morgan Stanley
- NatWest
- Nordea
- Northern Trust
- Nedbank
- OCBC
- Pictet
- RBC
- Rothschild & Co
- Santander
- Societe Generale
- Standard Chartered
- TD Bank
- UBP
- UBS
- Vontobel
- Wells Fargo
- Raymond James
- ICICI
- Betterment
- Wealthfront
- Acorns
- Vanguard
- Moneyfarm
- Wealthify
- Empower Retirement
- True Wealth
- Fidelity
- Robinhood
- SoFi
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Scalable Capital
- Credit Agricole
- CIC
- SigFig
- Santander
- Nomura
- CIBC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8iuc8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.