Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of SelectQuote, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at SelectQuote caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own SLQT and purchased prior to September 9, 2020 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814