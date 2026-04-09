Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Industry Outlook Report 2026-2030: Major Projects, Key Policies, Capacity Prospects and Key Players Driving Low-Carbon Energy Transition

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Market Report - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite the high potential of the low-carbon hydrogen market in the MEA, recent market challenges have highlighted the uneven pace of regional development. Gulf states are leveraging extensive sovereign wealth and existing infrastructure to lead in project execution, while Africa's initial ambition has been winded by infrastructure gaps, an over-reliance on concessional finance, and sluggish demand from purported export markets.



Project progression remains slow across MEA, with 83% of its capacity being held in the feasibility stage. The slower-than-anticipated development of African mega-projects has been the primary driver, as developers reassess timelines amid rising borrowing costs and elevated risk premiums associated with projects in emerging markets. Weak demand signals have further contributed to delays.

In contrast, the Middle East benefits from established domestic industrial demand and extensive oil and gas expertise, enabling a greater share of projects to reach later development stages. Transport remains the dominant end-use industry for low-carbon hydrogen in MEA, with approximately 5mtpa of capacity expected to be allocated to this application



Ammonia production has also become a key focus area for MEA's low-carbon hydrogen, given its importance in marine shipping, fertilizers, and as a carrier for transporting and storing hydrogen. Recent hydrogen policy developments in the region have been focused on the Middle East and a small number of African countries, highlighting a narrow yet growing regional low-carbon hydrogen landscape. However, overall policy support remains insufficient, with a lack of notable subsidies, loans, and tax incentives to support the scaling of production necessary to achieve the region's 2030 capacity outlook.



Key Highlights

Over the past year, the global hydrogen market has experienced significant headwinds. For the MEA region, the 2030 outlook decreased by 15% from the previous year.

Project progression remains slow across MEA, with 83% of its capacity being held in the feasibility stage. The slower-than-anticipated development of African mega-projects has been the primary driver.

In contrast, the Middle East benefits from established domestic industrial demand and extensive oil and gas expertise, enabling a greater share of projects to reach later development stages.

As of 2026 year-to-date, the Middle East holds the third-largest active capacity, following North America and Asia.

Transport remains the dominant end-use industry for low-carbon hydrogen in MEA, with approximately 5mtpa of capacity expected to be allocated to this application, based on current project announcements.

Report Scope

A snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Major hydrogen developments in MEA in 2025

MEA's hydrogen market in a global context

Key regional projects

Hydrogen competitiveness drivers in MEA

Leading countries in MEA for low-carbon hydrogen production

Key companies and future leaders operating in MEA's hydrogen market

MEA's low-carbon hydrogen capacity scenarios

Intended use sectors for MEA hydrogen

Hydrogen policies, strategies, and funding initiatives related to hydrogen in MEA

MEA hydrogen deals

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies.

Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

Look at the demand in key application areas for the country.

Facilitate the understanding of how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international and national agenda.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Executive Summary

A snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Major hydrogen developments in MEA in 2025

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market

World's largest upcoming hydrogen projects

Middle East's largest upcoming hydrogen projects up to 2030

Africa's largest upcoming hydrogen projects up to 2030

MEA in a global context

Capacity band analysis of projects in MEA

Hydrogen competitiveness drivers

MEA hydrogen capacity by development stage

Regional hydrogen capacity by stage and type

Key players for low-carbon hydrogen in MEA

Hydrogen capacity low-case and high-case scenario

Demand in key application areas

Intended end-use sectors for MEA hydrogen

Transportation

Power Generation

Marine Shipping

Fertilizer

Iron & Steel

Targets, policies, and funding initiatives

Middle East's hydrogen policies and funding

Africa's hydrogen policies

Hydrogen funding in the MEA region

MEA hydrogen deals

Companies Featured

CWP Global

Masdar

Tadweer Group

NGHC

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy

Plug Power

Cleanergy Solutions Namibia

Acwa Power

EnBW Energy Solutions

Air Products and Chemicals

OQ SAOC

NEOM

Amarenco Solar

H2 Global Energy

QatarEnergy

Actis Corp

Fortescue Future Industries

Blue Power Partners

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Electric Power Development

Electricite de France

Yamna

ACME Cleantech Solutions

Egyptian Electricity Transmission

New and Renewable Energy Authority

Sovereign Fund of Egypt

Suez Canal Economic Zone

BP

Jearrard Energy Resources

Government of Mauritania

Falcon Capital

Hydrogene de France

AP Moller Capital

Eren Groupe

TotalEnergies

RWE

AfDB

Sasol

Carbon Capital Corporation

Green Bond Corporation

Itochu Corporation

Orascom Construction

Hyundai Motor Group

Sincetrue

Moaj

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Toyota Motors

HRS

ENOC

Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons

CMB.Tech

Ohlthaver & List Group

Aluminum Bahrain BSC

Marubeni Corp

ADNOC

Mubadala Invesment

Phakwe Richards Bay Gas Power 3 Pty

Abu Dhabi Nation Energy Co

JERA

East Delta Electricity Production

Zero Waste

OECD

MOPCO

Thyssenkrupp Uhde

Blue Power Partners

Enertrag AG

Nicholas Holdings

SDG Namibia One Fund

Chariot

H2infra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsh1s3

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