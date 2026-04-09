Renewable Energy Industry Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Capacity is Expected to More Than Double, Rising by About 4,323GW by 2031 to Reach 8,430GW

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Renewable Energy (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global renewable capacity is expected to more than double, rising by about 4,323GW. Installed renewable capacity stood at 4,107GW in 2025 and is projected to approach 8,430GW by 2031, underscoring a decisive shift in the global power mix.



Worldwide renewable capacity set a new high in 2025, with Asia-Pacific dominating wind installations at 699.5GW and solar PV reaching 1,550GW; China spearheaded the sector's expansion.



In 2025, solar PV became the largest source of renewable electricity generation globally, edging past wind: wind output reached 2,770TWh, while solar PV delivered 2,800TWh.

Report Scope

The report focuses on renewable energy as a theme.

It provides an industry insight on how the power sector is experiencing unprecedented growth in renewables.

The report delivers technology briefing on categories of renewable energy.

The report covers technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends in renewable energy.

It provides an overview on market size and growth forecasts in renewable energy.

An insight to US tariffs and renewables.

The report covers mergers & acquisitions (M&As), venture financing deals and patent trends in renewable energy.

The report briefs on use cases of renewable energy in power utilities.

It provides an overview on competitive position held by power utility companies, EPC companies and equipment manufacturer in renewable energy.

Reasons to Buy

A comprehensive analysis on the growing market trend of renewable energy in power industry.

The report provides an overview of the leading players in renewable energy theme and where do they fit in the value chain.

A briefing on renewable energy sources and detailed analysis of renewable energy value chain.

Company profiles of leading adopters of renewable energy.

Company profiles of EPC companies and equipment manufacturer in renewable energy.

An outlook on major renewable energy projects across the globe.

A snapshot of power sector scorecard predicting the position of leading power utilities in renewable energy theme.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Technology Briefing



4. Trends



5. Industry Analysis



6. Signals



7. Value Chain



8. Companies



9. Sector Scorecards



10. Glossary



11. Further Reading



12. Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Alliant Energy

Avangrid

China Huaneng Group

Duke Energy

EDF

Enel

Iberdrola

Orsted

NextEra Energy

RWE

SSE

Vattenfall

Xcel Energy

Canadian Solar

Enercon

First Solar

GE Vernova

Goldwind

Siemens Gamesa

Vestas

Windey Energy

JA Solar

Jinko Solar

Nordex Group

Suzlon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etv88f

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